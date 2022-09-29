Authier Miller Pape Eyecare Center looked back at its founder’s vision while accepting the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame award on Wednesday.
More than 50 people gathered at Authier Miller Pape, now also known as Unity Eye Care Center in Norfolk, for the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame ceremony. The business hall of fame award is granted by the Daily News and the First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk every year.
After accepting the award, staff from the 55-year-old business reflected on their time working with each other and patients. Providing quality care for patients was founder Dr. Rick Authier’s mission for the practice, current Authier Miller Pape employees said.
“I really do think that (Dr. Authier) was an irreplaceable man,” said Dr. Jenny Furstenau, an optometrist with the practice. “He was the founder. That was his vision. And it's just really neat to be able to try to walk in his footsteps in replacement.”
Jacob Arkfeld, the senior adviser for FNBO in Norfolk, said it was Authier Miller Pape’s dedication to its patients that ultimately led to it being inducted into the business hall of fame.
“You guys had a ton of applications for Authier Miller Pape, and the recurring theme was customer care,” Arkfeld said. “That was the number one thing all of your customers said about you.”
Authier Miller Pape started out as a downtown Norfolk business in the late 1960s with Dr. Authier and his wife, Sandy, at the helm. The business eventually grew with more optometrists, such as Dr. Steve Miller and Dr. Jeff Pape, who both joined in the 1990s.
Dr. Authier retired in 2006 after working for 43 years at the practice. And although he died in 2017, his dedication to his patients lives on at Authier Miller Pape.
“I think he would be very proud if he were here,” Sandy Authier said.
According to Dr. Pape, part of the reason he joined the practice was that he liked what Dr. Authier and Dr. Miller were doing with the business.
“It's always been about patients, and that's what's always helped me sleep at night is that at the end of the day, it's about doing what's best for the patients,” Dr. Pape said.
Multiple employees of Authier Miller Pape were recognized for their dedication and years spent at the practice. Many of the employees have remained at the practice for years and even decades.
“That's what made this office really, is the longevity,” Sandy Authier said.
Sandy Authier herself has been in the optometry business for almost 60 years and plans on retiring next year — if her colleagues let her.