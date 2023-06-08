Audience debates newsroom woes

A decent-sized group flocked to the kickoff of Norfolk Public Library’s summer speaker series Wednesday afternoon and debated current issues facing media organizations nationwide during a presentation by one of Nebraska’s most revered newsmen.
In a presentation formally titled “You Be The Editor,” Kent Warneke — editor emeritus of the Daily News — described at length the different complexities and endless nuances of a life in media. His speech was demarcated by two theoretical situations in which audience members were tasked with “balancing the interests of thousands of readers who have a right to information, deserve that information and, in many cases, need the information against individuals, concerns, wishes and desires,” according to a presentation visual.
He opened his talk by highlighting the peaks and valleys of the news industry, including the era of yellow journalism in the 1890s, the Watergate scandal and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decries of “fake news.”
But to Warneke, the exercising of news judgment remains one of the major issues clouding journalism. He explained that while political biases could certainly affect newsroom decisions, changes in the journalism industry are ultimately to blame.
“It is my opinion that news judgment has taken a hit in recent years. Some poor decisions have been made. … It’s certainly possible that some of those poor decisions have been a result of political bias. … But in my opinion, the bigger issue is the changes that have happened within the journalism industry as a whole,” he said.
The first theoretical situation involved three candidates fighting for a contentious U.S. Senate seat: Incumbent Fred Jones, Bill Wilson and Lt. Gov Sue Smith. Two envelopes were found — one contained a flash drive with a recording by an unidentified voice that alleged Wilson had misused public funds and suffered a mental breakdown that led to his secret hospitalization in another state. The second envelope contained several documents that alleged Smith committed felonies when she was 16 years old.
At first glance, audience members drew suspicions to the lack of source identification and lack of verification of the information. The majority agreed that the public had a right to know in both allegations.
In reference to Smith’s felonies, one woman mentioned Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 scandal in which allegations of sexual misdeeds had been published and publicized. Others agreed, adding that the word “felonies” implies a considerable criminal past.
Some thought contacting Smith before publishing would be ideal.
Warneke agreed and said the strategy is “an effective way to counter or minimize the damage of the allegations.”
As for Wilson, some eventgoers were concerned about a future hospitalization and and drew parallels to Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman’s similar issue with depression.
“I would tell you that, as an editor, once you publish something like that, it is hard to get past it,” Warneke said.
Norfolk Public Library director Jessica Chamberlain asked about the fear of getting “scooped”— when news is reported by one organization before others.
Warneke said that it “certainly” played a part and elaborated that market competition is a factor in the news judgment process.
The second theoretical follows a prominent city council member who has been assaulted. The woman is a political conservative and anti-feminist. She has repeatedly voted to block funds to a female crisis center at the local hospital. Following the assault, the council member says she may change her position on the crisis center and asks for a story about the assault not to be published.
Audience members immediately inquired about the protocol of including assault victims’ names. Warneke said most newspapers do not publish the names of assault victims.
An audience member named Janelle said her conservative leanings and the crime should not be mixed into one story. Others agreed but said it was fair to ask about her change of position on the crisis center.
“Journalism is the fourth pillar of our society … and without that fourth pillar, the United States is not what we believe it to be,” Warneke said at the conclusion of his presentation.
Warneke's presentation was made possible with the support of Humanities Nebraska.