Cryptocurrency began as a hobby for Omaha attorney Matt McKeever but eventually became a part of his law practice.
McKeever, who is a Norfolk native, first started looking into digital currency in late 2012 and early 2013, when the price of bitcoin went to $1, he said.
Soon after that, it went up to $150 a coin and then crashed back down to $60 a coin, McKeever said.
McKeever was interested enough to invest himself, he said. He bought two bitcoins for $89 by wiring money to a company in Japan. That investment paid.
“In about a week, those two bitcoins were worth about $150,” he said. “I sold both of them immediately, and I gave all the money to my wife, because that’s all I was doing for that week — yapping about bitcoin.”
McKeever has come a long way since then. He wrote a one-of-its-kind advisory opinion giving Nebraska attorneys guidance on accepting cryptocurrencies as payments and keeping them in trust, he said.
Additionally, McKeever said he advised many cryptocurrency companies that left New York in 2015 after the state passed legislation that was unfavorable to them.
With his background, McKeever is able to answer many questions on cryptocurrency and give insight on two bills introduced by Sen. Mike Flood relating to digital currency.
What is cryptocurrency?
There are many different types of cryptocurrencies, but most well-known is bitcoin, and many of the others are modeled after it, McKeever said.
Many cryptocurrencies work more or less the same, though, he said.
“It’s a ledger book, and that’s all it really is. It’s a ledger book of transactions and amounts,” McKeever said. “It lists account numbers, and then it assigns a number of units on the ledger to each account. It’s a shared and digital ledger book.”
In the case of the bitcoin program, the units are bitcoins, which can be divided into millionths of a bitcoin.
When an individual creates an account, it comes with two keys, a public and private one. The public key is visible and is used to receive transfers. The private key is known only to the account holder and is used to make transfers.
For someone less tech savvy, there are companies that act as digital currency wallets. One only needs to create an account to buy various types of cryptocurrencies and hold them in in the wallet, McKeever said.
“There are lots of places that are very secure where you can get and keep digital currency,” McKeever said. “Actually, the best place for a wallet is a home-grown Nebraska company, called exodus.io. That is actually a user-friendly way to store your own bitcoins and other digital currencies, too. It’s one of the world’s most popular; for a while, it was the world’s most popular wallet.”
Why use cryptocurrency?
There are many advantages to using cryptocurrencies, McKeever said. But a few stand out.
For one, paying in cryptocurrency is quick, he said.
“You can do it just about instantly to anybody in the world,” McKeever said. “This digitizes the dollar, allowing it to be spent anywhere in the world instantly.”
Using cryptocurrency is different from paying via a third party, such as a debit card, credit card or application like Venmo, McKeever said.
“(A third party) is different from bitcoin, where there is no third party, there is no intermediary,” McKeever said.
Cryptocurrency transactions don't have any chargebacks, which make debit and credit card transactions risky for merchants, McKeever said.
“There’s also risk to the merchant, which a lot of people don’t know about but is actually frequently used, it’s the chargeback. Just because you pay for something with a debit or credit card doesn’t mean it’s final. The person on the other end can say, ‘I want to charge that back; that was a bad transaction,’ and businesses and banks lose a lot of money,” he said. “Banks will have whole departments dedicated to chargebacks.”
Because of this, some companies actually prefer using digital currencies for transactions, McKeever said. Dell, for example offered a 10% discount on some products paid for with bitcoin when the company began taking it as payment.
Some restaurants and other businesses (even in Lincoln and Omaha) also have started accepting bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies as payment.
Can it be used for criminal purposes?
Digital currencies can be used for illegal transactions, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions can be tracked, McKeever said.
“Some people say that bitcoin is anonymous, and it is not. It is pseudonymous,” he said. “You need to have a name, but you choose your own name. It is very likely that someone, including the FBI, can trace an interaction on a blockchain (a type of cryptocurrency that includes bitcoin).”
This makes criminals less likely to use cryptocurrencies, McKeever said.
“It has become slightly less favored to criminal elements to use basically because the criminals are using a public ledger book to do their transaction. Anything on the internet can be traced,” McKeever said. “Using a digital ledger book that has a time stamp on it makes it additionally easy to trace.”
What would the legislative bills do?
There are two bills in the Legislature. LB648 is the Transactions and Digital Assets Act that allows for the creation of digital assets deposit institutions. These institutions could be established by existing businesses such as banks and investment groups or could be new businesses entirely, McKeever said.
LB649, the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act, expands on that. It would provide regulations on how cryptocurrency assets are held by banks and other institutions, he said.
“I think what it’s designed to do is attract large, institutional investors,” McKeever said. “A lot of funds are now investing in bitcoin. There are large institutional investors that are now coming forward and putting money into these digital currencies, and they would like a financial institution to hold them securely.”
The bill would even allow banks to introduce their own cryptocurrencies. These currencies would have to be backed up entirely in actual dollars. They would most likely be a type of digital currency called stable coin, meaning there is a set dollar value for each unit of currency, McKeever said.
Additionally, cryptocurrency is still relatively new. That means there are a lot of questions and a lack of precedent, McKeever said. But the bills could clear up a lot of the ambiguity.
“What these laws will do is create rules, and the precedent will follow. That’s why I like these two bills,” McKeever said. “They work together with those two goals. In a lot of ways, LB648 sets up LB649.”
Banks and large investment companies aren't the only ones who could benefit if these bills were passed though, McKeever said.
“If you’re financially savvy, computer savvy, and you’ve got some good start-up capital, you can get started as a depository institution,” he said. “It would allow a start-up to get well-invested and receive institutional dollars from around the country.”
McKeever said he is uncertain about one part of the bills, though.
The bills define cryptocurrency as equivalent to money and would incorporate digital assets into the uniform digital code. McKeever said this makes him wonder if transmitting cryptocurrency would violate the Nebraska Money Transmitters Act.
This act restricts transmission of money, or anything of monetary value, to banks or other licensed institution, McKeever said. A license could cost between $50,000 and $100,000.
“This law is just unclear about that,” he said. “I think this bill would be good and that it will attract institutional investors here.”
Flood hasn’t forgotten about his hometown with these bills, though. He has said a cryptocurrency company is interested in locating in Norfolk.
“This is a true opportunity for Norfolk. It will create really good jobs. This is the future,” Flood said on Jan. 13. “To be on the cutting edge of this, I think, is good for us. We need to be a leader in fintech. We in Norfolk have as much right to this new market as any other place in America.”