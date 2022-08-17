ATKINSON — Megan Mitchell brought an idea for an interactive public art collection to her hometown, and the idea has really taken off.
Informally known as “The Wings Project,” the art collection consists of 12 sets of wings either painted on or attached to various downtown buildings. While it was spearheaded by Mitchell, the project was a collaborative effort among various residents of the community.
“What I like about this project is it’s for the community,” Mitchell said. “This was something I could do for the town that raised me.”
The Wings Project is Atkinson’s spin on a similar exhibit that can be found in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Mitchell said she encountered the Glenwood Springs wings collection while she was on vacation with her family and was impressed with how such a simple idea could make such a huge impact.
“They have a map with all of the wings on them. On the back, it shows what all of the wings are,” Mitchell said of the Colorado collection. “We went all around Glenwood Springs, and I got pictures of my kids in front of the wings. I remember thinking at the time that I could do this.”
An art enthusiast and creator, Mitchell said she had been searching for art ideas to bring to the Holt County town where she grew up. Through conversations with Atkinson business owner Gerard Keating — whom Mitchell said is committed to revitalizing the community and creating an art center downtown — she came to realize the positive effects art could have.
“He said art will change a community,” Mitchell said. “That’s always stuck with me.”
Mitchell said she contacted the woman in charge of the Glenwood Springs project, who was helpful in explaining how they pulled their project off. Then Mitchell brought the idea back to Keating, who told her to “go for it.”
Mitchell painted the first set of wings on the outer wall of Brush Creek Brewery in downtown Atkinson. When the piece was complete, she sent out a message on social media about the project with a photo and invited anyone who wanted to participate to contact her for details.
The initial project called for 10 sets of wings. The number eventually was capped at 12, but Mitchell said she could’ve had 50 sets because so many people expressed interest about getting involved.
“It seems almost daily someone reaches out and says, ‘I have another idea for wings’ or ‘My daughter really likes art, and it would be great if she could do that,’ ” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said Keating offered to sponsor the project and pay for a lot of the materials, and another community member, Jim Brennan, heard about the project and offered to purchase the paint.
“I had other people reach out and say, ‘Can I provide funds or assistance?’ ” Mitchell said. “It was pretty incredible.”
Mitchell said she’s thankful to the community for the support offered: “This wasn’t just me. I was kind of overseeing the project, but it took so many people to get it accomplished. It’s been incredible just to have the support we did.”
Mitchell’s goal was to have all 12 sets of wings ready before Atkinson Hay Days, a community celebration that begins Friday. Aug. 19, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21.
The wings — located on various buildings in Atkinson’s downtown — vary in design from angel wings to butterfly wings, from airplane wings to dragonfly wings.
“We have pizza wings — they’re at the bar,” Mitchell said with a laugh.
The hope is that residents and visitors to the community will get their pictures taken with the wings and post them on social media with the hashtag #LiftAtkinson. Mitchell said she wants people to come to Atkinson and feel welcomed by the project.
“The best stories coming out of this is it’s fun for people. We wanted them to go to the back alleys of Atkinson and roam around the town. I like the project because there’s no set hours. It’s always available to people.”
Mitchell said she also hopes people will see the wings project and be inspired by because it brought the community together.
“It’s more exposure to the arts, and I am passionate about that,” Mitchell said. “Hopefully younger people will look at that and say, ‘Hey, I can do that!’ I hope someone else looks at it and says, ‘I can do that,’ and then takes charge and does it.”