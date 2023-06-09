At Thursday night’s Lower Elkhorn NRD (NRD) meeting, the board of directors again took up the issue of the Battle Creek Watershed Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) study designed to keep floodwaters at bay in the community.
At their last meeting in May, board members decided, in a split vote, to backtrack on the issue and complete the pending Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) WFPO study with a single dam proposal from JEO Consulting, which had been previously rejected by the board.
In a slight turn of events on Thursday night, however, JEO officials, likely sensing the recent indecision by the NRD board, issued a statement to the directors saying that they would not work toward completion of the WFPO study until the board made a clear decision that the JEO proposal would, in fact, be the agreed to solution.
JEO officials said that while they understood the board was considering other alternatives to their plan, they would prefer to pause any further work on their WFPO proposal. Interim NRD general manager Brian Bruckner proposed again holding off on the Battle Creek issue until July, to give the board more time to comply with JEO’s request.
Following rejection of the original JEO proposal, the board hired a second engineering firm, Houston Engineering, which offered a “preferred alternative plan that includes three smaller dams, as opposed to one.
Battle Creek has been plagued by unprecedented flooding events over the past 20 years that have left the town and its citizens reeling at times. For more than 10 years, the NRD board has struggled to identify and implement a plan to address the flooding and, as of late, board members have come under fire from residents of the community for not being more decisive with a solution. Historical records and witness accounts indicate that the flooding issue in the community was being worked on as early as the 1930s and possibly before.
Four years ago, with board approval, the NRD, under former general manager Mike Sousek, received a federal grant from the NRCS to conduct a study and develop a plan for dealing with the high water.
Now, the 90% complete study has been on hold for months while NRD board members have changed or reversed course on the issue numerous times.
Under the original terms of the grant agreement, the NRD was to have adopted a plan by March of this year. After years of working on the issue and reviewing various options and proposals; however, no solution was agreed to and the NRD was forced to request an extension from the NRCS.
Should the NRD or its board be unable to submit a viable WFPO plan by the time the extension expires next April, the governing body could be forced to repay the $500,000 NRCS grant.
In addition to the dam proposals offered by JEO and Houston, other possible flooding solutions that have been considered by the board include a single- and dual-levee system and the installation of a storm sewer system that would carry the water some 3 miles outside the city limits before dispersing into surrounding farmlands or into the Elkhorn River.
Thursday night’s meeting gave much of the appearance of business as usual, as the NRD board made no substantial progress on the issue, and now with JEO again on hold, Battle Creek residents and area landowners are again in wait mode.
So, how do you solve a problem that predates those who have been tasked with solving it? To those who are passionate about the issue on either side, a solution to the flooding problems in Battle Creek seems simple. From the outside looking in, however, it’s an issue that could appear almost too complicated to fathom.
Board members remain split on the issue and, as recently as Thursday, offered vastly differing points of view on the issue.
“It doesn’t matter if you spend $80 million on dams, because if you get 5 inches of rain, Battle Creek will still flood,” said board member Scott Clausen in a telephone interview.
Clausen has been a leading opponent of any proposal that would involve a dam in or around the community.
“What has not been factored in is the annual maintenance cost of a dam and in keeping up with the costs of that facility,” Clausen added. “This is some of the most prime farmland in Madison County. Why should these farmers be expected to let that go?”
Clausen said he felt as though former general manager Sousek directed the WFPO study toward the dam option and that the levee or storm drain options never received fair consideration. “... that’s one of the reasons he’s not here anymore,” Clausen said.
Last month, Sousek took over as general manager of the Lower Platte South NRD. Sousek had been with the Lower Elkhorn NRD since 2016.
Clausen said he and many of the other board members are supportive of finding a solution for Battle Creek but simply do not believe that a dam system is the best option. He said it’s his belief that by utilizing storm sewers, which do not exist in the community, and by diverting the water through a 6-foot diversion pipe, that the floodwaters could be kept off the streets in Battle Creek and away from neighboring communities downstream.
Board member Chad Korth said Clausen, and others who support his plan, are playing to special interests and not looking out for the good of the district.
“The good old boys just aren’t right. They’re not fulfilling the responsibilities that were given to them by the Legislature,” Korth said. “We didn’t take these responsibilities ourselves. These were appointed by the Legislature.”
Korth said to use a 6-foot drainage or diversion pipe to try to address the floodwaters in Battle Creek would be like trying to drain the ocean with a straw.
“Scott (Clausen) has no idea what he’s talking about ...,” Korth said. “He’s done nothing but bash on Battle Creek since he came on the board.”
Korth said the proposed dams were designed by engineers and that board members should not try to become the experts when others who have been trained to address flooding issues have made viable proposals.
As far as how or when the issues in Battle Creek might finally see some resolution, Korth said changing the board during the next election is likely the only solution.
“I don’t see anything happening until the board changes. I can see that there will be people that will donate money to put new people on the NRD board,” Korth said.
While the board debates the issue, both in public and private forums, the citizens of Battle Creek and the taxpayers in the Lower Elkhorn district watch and wait for a solution.
* * *
Coming Saturday: The City of Battle Creek and its residents are calling on the NRD board to take any and all necessary steps to ensure that the town and its residents are protected from the floodwaters.