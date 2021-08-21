Booths selling everything from knitted dishcloths to handmade jewelry to custom-designed stuffed animals stretched across the field in Johnson Park on Friday evening, with artists sitting beneath shaded tents or standing behind tables showcasing their inventory.
As they hummed along to the set list of bands, the various vendors engaged with customers as the scent of food trucks wafted from down the hill.
The variety in items was wide-ranging, allowing visitors to broaden their perspectives of what was considered art.
They can be crafted goods, such as bath bombs and self-care products, found under Nicole Roberts’ tent. She is the owner of the Norfolk-based Nicole’s Home Essentials, which she started after her children took her to Lush, a store famous for bath and body products. Instead of shelling out $15 for a single item, she decided to make her own and begin selling them. That led to making more inventory that people were eager to buy, such as candles and wax melts.
“I told my kids, ‘Let’s try it at home,’ and it just exploded after that,” she said.
Roberts uses more than 100 scents in her products and even makes hypo-allergenic versions to be enjoyed by everyone. She mainly sells via her Facebook store and at craft shows.
Self-care items of a different nature could be found under Karen Green’s tent. She owns Karen’s Comfort Crystals, based in Arcadia, where she sells gemstones and teaches classes on how to channel energy and love of nature into everyday life. Choosing the correct crystal is important, she said, because of how the crystals’ different properties affect different people.
“I like to help people find the stone they need,” she said. “You put it in their hand and see the look on their face, and it’s everything.”
Her fascination began 28 years ago when she moved to Alaska. Now she gets her crystals from Colorado and sells them at her store or at craft fairs. In addition to raw-cut stones, she offers polished stones in different shapes, balls on pedestals, bracelets and other trinkets.
Green’s artistry can be seen in the way she creates wire wrapped jewelry and sun-lit wind chimes and the different ways she teaches others about them.
“Mind over matter, if it works, it works,” she said. “Crystals sell themselves. People are wanting to learn, and they’re learning there’s something more to it.”
Another vendor selling handmade items was R.E. Innovations, started by Rachel Miller. She started by making specially designed stuffed animals for her nephews and now extends her custom commissions to the public. She also sells small canvas paintings, but her favorite part of the job is working with clients on their individualized toys.
“It’s just fun to make their dreams come true,” she said.
Her favorite stuffed animal to make is a dinosaur. Although she only started in March, she is already seeing success on her Etsy store, Facebook, Instagram and by vending.
Personalized commissions are well sought-after in the art world, as Jacob Kasik knows. The Wisner-Pilger teacher sold a wide variety of digital art at his booth, including prints and stickers, and even displayed a prototype of the Clue-esque card game he’s developing. An artist since childhood, he draws inspiration from Salvador Dali’s surrealism and admits that his theme is “everywhere.”
“I just pick a challenge and go for it,” Kasik said. “I pick whatever simulates my creativity. I like to create things you wouldn’t think of seeing.”
He likes to do “character representations” of everything from the elements on the periodic table to the planets and their moons. He prefers to do series on his iPad instead of on canvas, since using a tablet is more accessible and practical in certain spaces.
Right now he only sells work and commissions through Instagram, but he is working on a future website. In the meantime, he just enjoys art for the sake of art.
“It’s good because it’s fun,” he said.