Lonn Atwood is the kind of artist who isn’t afraid to wing it.
That was evident Thursday evening as about 50 people attended a dedication ceremony for “Flights of Fancy,” a sculpture created by the Norfolk artist.
Atwood, mixing in humor during his talk in explaining his sculptures for the library, said for him, art is communication.
“I believe art is not just just something to be observed, attended or purchased,” Atwood said. “It doesn’t even have to match your couch or drapes.”
Art can be a way of life, or a way of reacting to things with “sensitivity, playfulness, reverence and awe,” he said.
Atwood took clothes hangers and incorporated them into art, giving the appearance of migrating birds in flight. They are now hung above the book stacks in the atrium at the entrance.
He also cut books into the shape of birds, which also look like birds in flight and are fitting for the “Flights of Fancy” title.
The work was commissioned by the Norfolk Library Foundation.
Working as an artist requires a child-like wonder that everyone is born with, seeing things not yet there and seeing new forms, Atwood said, which includes imagining possibilities.
Atwood said he thought Flights of Fancy was appropriate for a library, which is crammed full of materials, providing the ability to spur fancy thoughts and ideas.
“We just need to stop and take care to see and appreciate what is there. It doesn’t need to be grand. It can be as simple as noticing that a wooden coat hanger’s shape resembles a wing span of a bird,” Atwood said.
In commissioning the work for the interior of the library building, members of the foundation board requested a three-dimensional art piece that could be suspended from the rafters of the atrium, utilizing lightweight material composed of the artist’s choosing.
It could include a single piece or several pieces that interplay to create one work of art.
In addition to using wooden clothes hangers, Atwood incorporated clear lightweight tubing, Lucite pipes that form “V” shapes, and books cut into the shapes of birds, which gives the impression of them flying overhead.
The commissioning is part of the foundation’s effort to permanently beautify space in the library and support local artists.
Susan Warneke, foundation president, said Atwood’s piece brings a unique dimension to the library.
“The art projects kind of work under the umbrella that you see — even outside on the sign — ‘Enrichment Right at Home,’ ” Warneke said.
This is the second piece of original artwork that has been installed at the library in as many years. In 2022, an 8-foot-by-4-foot painting, In Way Out, by Northeast Community College art instructor Michael Lynch made its debut inside the front entrance of the library.
The painting of Broken Bridge over the Elkhorn River southwest of Norfolk reflects the history and the spirit of the Elkhorn Valley.