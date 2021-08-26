It’s been almost 60 years, but Jim Bahm still remembers the morning in the early 1960s when he, his brothers and his father found something unexpected in an alfalfa field.
At the time, Bahm’s father, Elmer, worked on a farm owned by Harry Pumphrey located between Wisner and Pilger. Jim and the rest of the Bahm family lived in a nearby farmhouse, he said.
Bahm thinks the morning in question was in 1962 or 1963. The family had been living there for at least three years, and he was about 11 years old at the time.
“We went down to the alfalfa field that one morning. ... Anyway, we got down there, and there in the field was a circle, I’m guessing it was a 20-foot diameter circle,” Bahm said. “In the middle was an alfalfa plant, but the rest of it in the circle was light brown and short to the ground.”
There were also four slim holes in the ground on the outer edge of the circle, which Bahm said was almost perfect.
The Bahms, along with two other farm workers, were clueless as to what caused the circle. The circle had to have been made the night before, Bahm said, and all the workers lived nearby but had heard or seen nothing that night.
“We didn’t know what it was. I’d never even heard of crop circles before that,” he said. “So my dad said, ‘Well, better go call the boss and have him come out and look at this before we get started on our work.’ ”
When Pumphrey arrived, he told them not to mention the incident.
“My dad’s boss, he says, ‘I’mma tell you guys, don’t be going home and calling any newspaper offices, don’t be calling any TV stations, no radio stations and don’t even be talking to nobody about it. Because if you do, there’s every person within 10 miles or more coming here and snooping,’ ” Bahm said. “He said, ‘If you do, I’m going to fire you.’ So fine with us, we’ll be quiet.”
But Bahm wasn’t quite ready to let it go, he said.
“Growing up, I was always more adventurous than my two brothers were,” he said. “I went home and got my little brownie-box camera, and I rolled my bike back down there and I took a picture of it. Then I went back home.”
After that, Bahm, and evidently the rest of the group, tried to forget the incident.
“I didn’t say anything to nobody else after that. And none of us really talked to each other about it, either,” he said. “I don’t ever recall anybody else saying anything about that. We must’ve kept our mouths shut pretty good.”
To this day, Bahm doesn’t have any detailed theories on what caused the circle, he said.
“I can’t explain what would’ve done this,” Bahm said. “We just all decided that was a UFO site.”
THE CROP CIRCLE wasn’t the only mysterious thing going on at the farm during that time, Bahm said.
“This was the height of the Russia-U.S. Cold War,” he said. “It was also about that time that the Air Force came to my boss and wanted about 40 acres of ground. So they wanted us to build a fence around this perimeter of ground.”
The Air Force built a road to the enclosed area and some huts for guards inside it. A missile also was stationed there.
Bahm said the site was home to a Blue Scout Jr. missile, which would have been used to launch an emergency communications satellite in the outbreak of war.
At the time, the Air Force strove to keep the site’s activities a secret, Bahm said.
“My dad one time, he was going to go down along the site. He was going to mow, I guess. He took his camera with him,” he said. “He got down there and started snapping pictures and a couple of Air Force boys come over there and they go, ‘You can’t be taking pictures, sir. We’re going to have to confiscate your film.’ ”
In the late 1960s, the Air Force closed down the missile sight, Bahm said.
BAHM WASN’T the only person who remembered the crop circle.
In 2009, Bahm visited Dale Moeller in the hospital. Moeller had been one of the other workers to see the circle.
Bahm said he brought up the incident during his visit and mentioned he’d taken a photo. Moeller asked him for a copy, which Bahm brought him the next day.
“He was laying in his bed there, he took that picture and he was holding it up and turning it all different directions, up to the light and stuff,” Bahm said. “He shook his head and goes, ‘I wish I knew what did that.’ ”
For Bahm, the memories resurfaced when he read a July 22 Daily News article recalling the appearance of crop circles in Boyd County in 1996. Afterward, he reached out to share his own story.
“I don’t get into this stuff very much,” Bahm said. “I got to believe that there’s a lot of people out there yet that have seen or heard something like that, but just don’t say anything because they don’t want anybody to think they’re crazy or to tease them. You know how people can get. It’s interesting, but kind of unexplainable, I guess.”