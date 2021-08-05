NELIGH — The 2021 Ag Olympics pitted Antelope County residents against each other in a display of teamwork and agricultural skills at the Antelope County Fair on Wednesday night.
The competition put participants through a gauntlet of jug ring tosses, corn shucking, nuts and bolts twisting and electric fence wiring.
The event coincided with Olympic events from the golf course to the track and field arena as the United States’ top athletes competed to represent their country.
“It’s not every day you get to be an Olympian,” said Rachel Higgins, who joined the 19 and up division of the contest with her partner, Jade.
Harbinger drops of rain announced themselves minutes before the events were set to get underway. A brief downpour sent fairgoers scurrying into the barn and into the bleachers, but some were lucky enough to avoid the momentary deluge and still seat themselves next to their soaked neighbors.
After a short technical delay — event organizers realized they hadn’t filled the juice jugs needed for the ring toss with water to weigh them down — the 4-6 year olds led the competition with a strong showing.
The fresh perspective of the budding youth revolutionized an old problem: one child frustrated with digging his fingers into the corn cob to shuck off the kernels busted the cob on the edge of the tub, sending a shower of kernels everywhere and drawing audience approval.
“That’s probably going to be a winning strategy,” said Sean Krebs, the announcer in his first year on the Farm Bureau Board.
It turned out to be just that: contestants of all ages began slamming their ears into the tub as well, sending cascades of kernels across the arena as if the station had transformed into a movie theater popcorn machine.
The team of Zandra and Elise topped the 4-6 age division by recording a time of 2:44.
Moving into the 7-12 year old runs, the competition’s intensity ramped up. A solid 2:05 set from the team of Tyler and Cain set a high bar in the age group, but teammates Lily and Sara remained determined to give it their best shot.
After a faster ring toss and making quick work of the corn shucking and nuts and bolts matching, the challenging pair only had the electric fence to wire. As the wire slipped into the slot and clicked into place on the last peg, they turned to race to the gate, crashing past the finish line. The crowd felt the desperation: looking up to Krebs as the dust settled, the crowd’s reactions split in disappointment and celebration as he announced their time: just one second shy of clinching the first place spot from Tyler and Cain.
Despite not swiping second place in their division for themselves, Lily and Sara still posted the second highest time for the youth divisions overall. The team of Hailey and Dylan in the 13-18 division put a respectable 2:09 in the books, good for gold in the age group.
The 13-18 year olds looked solid overall, posting a close cluster of times that put the adults on pace.
“The 13-18 year olds put in some really good times, tried some different things and set the pace for the adult class,” Krebs said. “They were probably my favorite age group to watch.”
The 19 and up division proved to be less competitive. Despite solid efforts from a number of teams, previous champions Steve Kuester and Cory Furstenau dashed dreams of glory with a blitzing fast 1:39 to maintain their title.
After their win, the pair said they hope to find a challenge in the next year.
“If there’s any other towns out there,” Kuester said as he chuckled, “from age 19 to 70, we’ll take them on.”
“We’ll be back next year — reigning champs,” Furstenau added.
At the end of the night, competitors went home having taken their chance to be a hometown Olympian, if only for the evening.
“I was really impressed with the turnout,” Krebs said. “It was actually really fun. Looking forward to doing it again next year. Part of me is wishing I could keep up a little bit longer.”
While the Ag Olympics may be in the books for 2021’s Antelope County Fair, there’s still plenty of festivities left for the weekend. Extreme bull riding will steal the show Thursday evening while livestock showing continues throughout the week.
Michael Ray is still set to headline Friday night’s concert, and Saturday will see events ranging from horseshoe contests to barbeque and pie eating to an antique tractor parade to the evening’s much-anticipated demo derby.
The fair will wrap up Sunday with the Mid America Truck and Tractor Puller’s Association truck and tractor pull at 5 p.m.
Tickets for events are still available for sale at the ag society’s booth by the grandstands during their hours throughout the day.