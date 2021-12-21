An anonymous donor has raised almost $1 million for Christ Lutheran School’s capital campaign.
The donor agreed to do a match donation, meaning every dollar donated would be matched. So far, the match donation has raised $961,000 for the campaign that would help replace parts of the antiquated Christ Lutheran School building.
The project was launched in October, with the end goal of fundraising $8 million. Christ Lutheran School — which is located at 511 S. Fifth St. in Norfolk — partnered with Steier Group, a consulting company based in Omaha, to create a fundraising campaign.
Although the campaign ended Friday, fundraising continues for the project, said Drew Urban, principal of Christ Lutheran School.
According to Urban, the school has raised $7.6 million with the help of the donor, but money is still needed to help furnish the building.
Urban said people are supportive of replacing the old building despite the building’s history in Norfolk.
“It’s gonna be sad, but I haven’t had one person say we need to keep it there,” Urban said.
Urban said he is aware of the nostalgia that many former students may feel for the school. Because of this, there have been discussions of selling alumni parts of the historic building for $5 or $10 as memorabilia.
Urban said the wing of the building was constructed in 1924 and is one of the oldest parts of the building. The section was once used for classes, but now it’s not conducive for learning. Instead, the wing is used as storage.
“It’s old and it’s not really usable for education anymore,” Urban said.
Christ Lutheran School had many reasons to replace the building. The school’s cafeteria and band room are in the basement, the gym is too small and there is no heating in the wing.
Urban said renovations to the 150-year-old building have been discussed for years. One reason why the school progressed with the project was due to a lack of student enrollments.
“It prompted the church to start talking about it again,” Urban said.
The Rev. Mike Matzek, the church’s director of ministries, said the response to the campaign has been extensive.
“I think we've been very blessed,” Matzek said. “We've had a lot of support from various partners.”
Despite the donations to the campaign, the school and church have been struggling to keep up with rising construction costs due to supply and demand. Steier Group informed them that it would cost around $4 million to $5 million toward the start of the campaign. By the end of the year, that estimate had nearly doubled.
Construction is set to happen next summer and will last 14 months, according to Urban.