In April 2018, Blair and Beth Rogers passed the sign bearing identical stripes to the ones on their event passes as they made their way to the Augusta National Golf Club’s clubhouse. As the daughter and wife of Bill Rogers, the 1981 PGA Tour Player of the Year, they had special access to places only those in the upper echelons of Masters attendants could reach.
The catch was, they weren’t Bill’s wife and daughter at all.
A month earlier Bill Rogers made a phone call to his friend, Shawn Munn, a Nebraska native who lost his left leg and left arm at 17 years old to an auger in a grain bin accident in 1985, four years after Rogers was named player of the year.
“It was just before my wife died,” Munn said. “I got a call in March. Bill says in a voicemail, ‘Shawn, call me. Nothing important, just got something for you.’ ”
Munn spoke to the golfers and sponsors of the 30th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes golf scramble at Norfolk Country Club on Monday. Munn spoke about how he and his wife, Melanie Munn, visited Augusta in 2018, assuming the identities of Bill Rogers’ daughter and wife who were unable to attend.
For Munn, who once struggled with his identity after the accident that took his arm and leg before dedicating his life to following Jesus Christ, the greens of Augusta were a kind of paradise that he could use to communicate his beliefs.
Growing up in Laurel, Munn said his identity was based on performance and recognition. When his accident made him unable to compete in sports and forced him to reimagine the way he would live his life, he entered a dark period where he felt he had the worst life on Earth.
“After my accident when they pulled me out of the ambulance, my mom was there,” Munn said. “The very first thing and the only thing I said to her was, ‘Mom, no girl is ever going to love me like this.’ ”
In the hospital, a former girlfriend of his often was by his bedside, as was pastor Tom Hunter, who shared lessons from the Bible with him during his stay.
But despite being shown hope by those around him, the message didn’t stick right away.
“I grew up with the Catholic Church and was the good kid,” Munn said. “Good grades, athlete, altar boy — so there was a component of religion in my life but not faith. The two are completely different. No matter what people may have experienced through religion, it doesn’t necessarily identify Christ.”
It took an invitation to join a Christian bicycle ministry to continue Munn’s path toward faith.
“I spent five years wandering life as a lost ball in the high weeds,” Munn said, borrowing a phrase he said he borrowed from a friend. “I’d never ridden a bike on one leg, and I’m invited — I’m not (wasn’t yet) a follower of Jesus.”
The first trip Munn took was with a group of 35-year-old singles from Chicago.
“I’m looking at these 35-year-old singles from Chicago and thinking how lame must you be?” Munn said, eliciting laughs from the crowd. “You have two arms, two legs and you can’t find a wife? I go into this trip just like, ‘What are these people going to be like? It’s going to be a bunch of nerds.’ ”
But instead, Munn’s experience in the Christian bicycle ministry helped him further understand the lessons taught to him from his bedside in the hospital.
“Over the course of that trip, God used them to remind me of the faithful people he put in my life over the past five years,” Munn said. “God reminded me of the faithful men and women that have spoken in my life and sitting around a campfire one night during devotionals, my identity changed. I realized that this was not a curse — this was actually an opportunity.”
Romans 8:28 encouraged Munn in his faith that God had a purpose for him and that he had been called to serve that purpose from that point on.
A connection to God helped Munn form a relationship with Bill Rogers and led him to speak to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Norfolk.
“The kind of comical thing that God has done in my life is that he has used me more as a one-armed, one-legged guy to be involved in sports and athletics than he ever would have as I was before, no matter how big my head might have been,” Munn said.
Today, Munn continues to operate his business that he started with his wife’s family that uses X-ray technology to identify explosives and other dangers, all while incorporating the values Munn has learned throughout his journey and, occasionally, speaking to groups like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Munn’s wife died in 2019, prompting him to once again shift his perspective on life.
“I had the opportunity, the blessing and the hardship of holding my wife’s hand as she took her last breath,” Munn said. “As I watched her die peacefully, I watched the other rooms around me and I heard the tears and the sorrow and the losses coming. She was 46 years old and gone.”
But despite her death, Munn’s faith helped him to once again challenge his understanding of his identity and his purpose.
“The key that my wife taught me as she died is a piece of the identity that I want to share,” Munn said. “We all have an opportunity for an eternal Augusta National experience, and that eternal experience is heaven in the presence of a holy God in the presence of Jesus Christ.”
Munn said that to experience that, people must avoid falling into the trap of performative identities.
“All we have to do is be willing to lay down our identity,” Munn said. “If we just put that badge on, it will say ‘Shawn, Son of God, Shawn in Christ, We are in Christ.’ We will lay our own identity down, sacrifice self for the sake of him, and we have an opportunity to experience that.”