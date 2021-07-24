WINNEBAGO — The highway that spills into Winnebago is lined with miles of construction. In the tribal village, cones line nearly the entire stretch from Twelve Clans Unity Hospital past Ho-Chunk Plaza and farther beyond.
For tribal members, the projects represent the clear signs of progress.
“I’m really hoping the governor was able to see the interconnectedness of our programming and some of our economic development initiatives,” said Victoria Kitcheyan, the Winnebago Tribe’s chairwoman. “Everything that we're striving to do here provides for the membership in an effort of self-sufficiency.”
The miles-long expanse of roadwork to improve Winnebago’s traversability was what Gov. Pete Ricketts found when he arrived to meet with tribal and community leaders in Village Pointe at Ho-Chunk Plaza.
“When the chairwoman invited me out, what I was hoping to do is be able to start opening up new lines of communications,” Ricketts said. “We discussed a number of different areas where we can have conversations and look to cooperate. There’s a number of things that we’ll be able to do a better job of in the state as far as how we’re serving the Winnebago Tribe — it gets back to things like health and human service and things around energy and the environment.”
The governor met with members of the tribal government, as well as executives from Ho-Chunk Inc., including CEO Lance Morgan.
“People expect the worst; they have a stereotype in their mind,” Morgan said. “If we make a million dollars, the tribe gets $250,000. But our impact obviously is beyond just money that goes to the tribe itself.”
Ho-Chunk recently purchased land in Norfolk at Divots, where the company plans to open a casino and horse racing track by as soon as next year.
In addition to its gaming operations under its subsidiary WarHorse LLC, Ho-Chunk manages subsidiaries in agriculture, food service, real estate, housing and construction and government contracting. The company also holds shares in Liberty National Bank, which Morgan said it invested in to improve loan outcomes for tribal members.
The move has been successful, enabling tribal members to secure favorable loans they sometimes aren’t able to at other institutions.
“We have a couple of tribal members on the board,” Morgan said. “I said, ‘Assume everybody who walks in here from now on is the tribal chairman’s nephew, and that’s your new policy.’ That helps.”
The special relationship between Ho-Chunk and the tribal government allows for a portion of the business’ earnings to be reinvested in the community to promote projects like the Ho-Chunk Village, head start educational programming at Educare and Twelve Clans Unity Hospital, in addition to providing opportunity in the community through education and internships.
Upcoming projects in the community aim to tackle water quality.
“I mentioned the water because that’s one of our basic necessities of life,” Kitcheyan said. “The Hochungra people actually have two natural springs on our reservation, and it’s important that we protect those. Right now, by EPA (standards), it meets the primary standard of drinking water, but the secondary elements in that water (make the water) discolored, hard — it stinks.”
“So we want quality health care — we want quality water,” Kitcheyan said. “The tribal government is positioning themselves to make some of those decisions and partnerships to ensure that in the future we have the infrastructure for our community’s continued development.”
As gaming operations begin popping up throughout Nebraska, Ho-Chunk is seeing new opportunities to bring in revenue and to reinvest it.
“We’ve put money into long-term sustainable assets,” Morgan said. “That’s kind of the seed long term and, any community that we’re in, we’re going to be investing in.”
The relationship that Ho-Chunk maintains with the Winnebago community is one that could be emulated by other tribal governments.
“Some of these towns are in death spirals; we reversed the death spiral,” Morgan said, referring to other tribal communities where he said investment is nearly impossible. “We wanted to create more middle-class families in our community. We wanted to create opportunities for jobs, education — for everything. Look around this room: none of us would be in corporate America, but we have an opportunity to provide for ourselves because we can control it.”
But even outside of reservations, Ho-Chunk’s model offers lessons for rural local businesses looking to reinvest in their communities.
“I think this is a model for other tribes to look at,” Gov. Ricketts said. “And also in small-town communities, which obviously are not structured the same way. But how can you work with your local employers to create more value for your community and help it be able to grow?”
Ricketts joined Kitcheyan to attend the 155th Winnebago Homecoming pow wow to commemorate the return of Chief Little Priest, an influential historical leader who helped secure the Hochungra people’s present-day home. The governor delivered opening remarks at the show amid an EMT response as one of the dancers collapsed in the heat.
While challenges persist, the Winnebago community wants to be seen now as self-sufficient and forward-thinking.
“I think the number one thing that is misunderstood about tribal nations is that we don't pay taxes — in fact, we do pay taxes,” Kitcheyan said. “I think that the biggest misconception about our community is that in some ways we are wanting to be dependent on the federal government or state resources, and that can't be farther from true for our community.”
That foresight and commitment to community prompted leaders to reinstate their local mask mandate and to require proof of vaccination to attend the pow wow. In total, 72% of people 12 or older are vaccinated in Winnebago, a testament to the sense of community that has been fostered there.
Moving forward, both Kitcheyan and Ricketts hope to maintain channels of communication between the tribal leadership and the state.
“We're Winnebago tribal members, but we're also Nebraskans,” Kitcheyan said. “It’s really important that we have our discussions nation-to-nation. We have to work together to make life here in Nebraska better on and off the reservation.”