It’s been said that life is not about the setbacks you face, but about the comeback you make. At only 16 years old, Nathan Devine knows a thing or two about that.
Five years ago, Nathan, or Nate as he prefers to be called, began suffering from unexplained back pain. Several months later as the pain grew progressively worse, an X-ray was taken of Nate’s back, but the results came back negative.
”The pain was lower back, mainly. That’s why it took us a while to find it,” said Andrew Devine, Nate’s father. “After a school physical, we asked for an X-ray, but they only X-rayed where the pain was, and so they missed it.”
A subsequent X-ray and MRI later showed that Nate had a tumor the size of his hand that had wrapped itself around his middle spine and spinal cord. He was diagnosed as having a microcystic/reticular schwannoma.
This particular type of schwannoma is extremely rare, occurring in only three to five people per one million, according to sources at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where Nate was treated.
These tumors are present in the tissue that creates the sheath around the nerves in our bodies. They can occur anywhere in the body and affect people of all ages, although they most commonly are found in adults. Although typically benign, schwannomas may cause debilitating physical issues for those who suffer from them.
In Nate’s case, it was difficult for his parents not to fear the worst. “We got the call the Wednesday before Thanksgiving 2018 when we were on the way to my mom’s house. They told us that the scans showed something there that wasn’t supposed to be there,” Andrew said.
”As a parent, you don’t really know what to think.”
During this time, Nate said he learned to just accept what was in front of him, and to not worry too much about things that were not in his control.
“For lack of a better word, I didn’t really think too much about what was happening. I spent a lot of time answering questions and playing on my Nintendo Switch,” Nate said.
“Typical 12-year old boy stuff ...,” Andrew added.
Following the initial tests, Nate was referred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, where more tests and physician consults ensued. Finally, just three days before Christmas, Nate’s family was notified that his tumor was, in fact, benign: however, because of its size and location, there was significant danger that Nate’s spine could simply collapse and that he could be left with permanent damage to his spinal column or even paralysis.
Followed by weeks of frustration and unanswered questions in Omaha, a family friend, who works in the medical field, referred Nate and his family to the Mayo Clinic.
Almost immediately, doctors from Mayo reached out to Nate’s parents, saying they wanted to see him right away.
In early January 2019, the family consulted with Dr. Anthony Stans, head of pediatric surgery at Mayo, who introduced them to renowned surgeon Dr. Edward Ahn, professor of neurologic surgery and pediatrics.
Initially, the medical team had serious concerns about Nate’s condition. “The tumor was wrapped around the spinal cord, so we were concerned about potential loss of function of his legs,” Ahn said.
The surgery to remove the tumor from Nate’s back was scheduled for Feb. 13, 2019, and a team of 15 medical professionals, including four physicians, was assembled.
“The risk of removing the tumor wrapped around the spinal cord was damage to the spinal cord and paralysis. We were able to remove the tumor completely ...,” Ahn said.
During the 10-hour surgery, it was revealed that the tumor had deteriorated part of Nate’s spine, which had to be rebuilt with bone, rods and screws, Ahn said. Nate was lucky to have the medical team in place that could rebuild the spine and preserve functionality in his legs.
”That whole experience ... we’re just so far removed from it now,” Andrew said, looking back on Nate’s surgery and recovery. “When he went into the surgery, we didn’t know if he would be able to walk again.”
Almost immediately following the surgery, though, Nate was a different person. It was obvious the surgery had been a success, Andrew said.
Comeback
If you think this is where Nate’s story ends, though, you’d be wrong. During the time that Nate was learning about his medical diagnosis, he had begun to cultivate an interest in music. With the help of his parents, and an important mentor, Nate wasn’t about to let his medical diagnosis prevent his pursuit of playing and even writing his own songs.
Nate’s mentor was Chad Barnhill, owner of Midwest Music Center in Norfolk.
“Nate started taking lessons here, and then he attended Rock Band Camp,” Barnhill said. Being a drummer himself and Nate’s instructor, Barnhill almost immediately took the boy under his wing and the two became fast friends.
As to Nate’s tumor diagnosis and recovery, Barnhill said it was difficult to watch the boy and his family struggle. “It was a shock. As a fellow drummer, seeing the pain that he dealt with was an eye-opening experience,” Barnhill said.
After his surgery, with Barnhill’s help, Nate continued to improve his skills and eventually had the opportunity to play a couple of gigs with a band his cousin had started. It wasn’t long before Nate was introduced to other area musicians, and they formed the band Raw Toast.
“Their potential is good! The quality of music ... the quality of their musicianship is good,” Barnhill said of the group. If the boys stay with it, they could have a bright future ahead of them, Barnhill added.
As for Nate, he’s developed a unique perspective that can be learned only from facing and overcoming setbacks in life.
“Sometimes you just gotta let things go,” Nate said. “You can’t take things too seriously.”
Nate said it would have been easy for him to develop a bad attitude and to have become selfish through the course of his diagnosis and treatment, but he learned that sometimes, you just have to go with the flow and keep a positive mental attitude.
Raw Toast made its debut at Big Bang Boom 2022 in Norfolk this summer and, with Barnhill’s help, the band continues to land gigs in the area.
In addition to Nate, the band features Jaxon Lipke on bass, Ryan Wiebelhaus on lead guitar and Hayden Fischer on lead vocals. Raw Toast will be playing at ’Fork Fest, coming up on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Liberty Bell Park, and also will be playing in downtown Norfolk on Saturday, Oct. 29, as part of the Halloween celebration.