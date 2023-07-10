Albion memorial race attendance nearly caps record

ALBION — The third annual Tanner Pelster Memorial Race, dedicated to an avid stock car racer who died in 2021, commenced Sunday afternoon with approximately 150 drivers whose vehicles were accented with vibrant stickers, bumpers and personalities.
Pelster’s father, Delmer, said the idea of a race dedicated to his son came a few months following his death and attracted about 4,000 attendees and 150 racers in the event’s first run two years ago.
Sunday’s race bonanza featured drivers who reigned mostly from neighboring communities, including many from Madison County towns and some from the Lincoln-Omaha area. A handful also appeared from Iowa, Colorado, Kansas and California.
To start the afternoon, a speech detailing Pelster’s love for racing was read into a microphone. Audience members then stood for a prayer, the national anthem and a performance of Pelster’s favorite song as stock cars parked on the Boone County Raceway’s track in preparation for a parade lap in memory of Pelster.
While the first two races featured cars that appeared vintage-like, the following races presented vibrant vehicles that added a splash of drama to their races. For example, in the third race of the evening, a car skidded off the racetrack and caused officials to call a redo. No major injuries seemed to occur, and a tow truck was needed to resolve the situation.
It was a similar story for the fourth race: The driver of a white and blue stock car had been rear-ended by another, causing him to skid off into the center of the raceway where emergency personnel had been parked. He quickly regained his footing back into the top five after the unexpected fender bender.
But in front of that backdrop stood an inviting environment for racing fanatics, with many seen visibly cheerful as thundering car engines commanded the attention of attendees. In particular, one man caught two shirts shot from a T-shirt launcher and handed them off to two younger children who sat near him.
“It’s very exciting and emotional all at the same time,” Delmer Pelster said.
The 2023 Boone County Fair is expected to resume for the rest of the week with more races and 4-H animal shows on the itinerary.