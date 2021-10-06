The first day of October marked the 25th anniversary of Employment Works in Norfolk.
Instead of celebrating the milestone, owner Jodi Ronspies is carrying out the solemn task of binding any of the agency’s loose ends before its official last day at the end of this month.
In late September, Ronspies announced the agency would close for good on Sunday, Oct. 31, after 2½ decades of helping individuals with disabilities gain further independence in residential and vocational settings in the community.
Ronspies said the decision was not one she wanted to make.
“There were people that trusted our agency to be there when they weren’t able to be there,” Ronspies said, fighting her emotions. “They put all of that trust in us, and I feel like I’m letting them down.”
Ronspies began Employment Works in 1996, using experience she had received as a longtime contract worker with Vocational Rehabilitation Services and her work with the Liberty Centre in Norfolk as a model for her efforts.
Ronspies said she got to know employers and did job-task analysis, helped do job matching to make sure people were in an appropriate position. She also taught people their job and worked alongside them, so employers could devote less time to training.
As time went on, the agency grew and became certified with developmental disability services, which allowed the expansion into residential settings, as well as vocational, to help people learn to live independently.
“Really, it goes hand-in-hand,” Ronspies said.
At the height of the agency’s success, Employment Works had more than 60 employees, worked with “well over that” number of individuals and had a 90% success rate when it came to employment, Ronspies said.
Now, there are only about 30 employees, and there are about 45 individuals who are working to find placement with other agencies.
Battle Creek resident Karla French said the services Employment Works offered was priceless in helping her adult daughter live a life of independence.
“When Jena went to (her current employer) in Norfolk, that’s when Employment Works stepped in and got her help through job coaching, and they also do so many other things,” French said. “They help children be a part of the community.”
While her daughter has found placement with another agency, French said she’s worried about what will happen moving forward.
Ronspies said hiring challenges led to the decision to close. The demands of the job and odd hours required of workers in the field outweigh the wage expectations of prospective employees, even with the offer of generous hiring incentives.
“It’s been harder and harder to recruit people,” Ronspies said. “I don’t hold it against anyone. The social aspect of lives has become more important. ... They don’t want to work the crazy hours and run around and work with six people a day.”
Ronspies said the state and federal government sets the price on what the agency is paid for its services, and the services are carefully documented to avoid the risk of error.
“If your ‘I’s’ aren’t dotted and ‘T’s’ aren’t crossed or you’re working with somebody, and they quit that job, you may not get the full funding and reimbursed for the time you put in,” she said. “That has become very challenging.”
Ronspies said she is thankful to her employees, especially the many who have been with the agency throughout the years. She added that she’s confident there are other agencies who will be able to provide services that complement what the individuals served by Employment Works, as well as their guardians, counselors and supporters, are looking for.
Ronspies added that she is hopeful funding will change to provide more funds for agencies so they can provide more incentives to do the type of work Employment Works has done over the years.
“I wish all of the other agencies well,” she said. “And I hope they receive the money so they can provide those incentives and continue to provide services and improve services.”