Logan Nelson could have kicked back and relaxed when schools went to online learning during the pandemic.
Instead, the agronomy major — one of about 840 students who will receive degrees during Northeast Community College’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13 — took it as an opportunity to get hands-on experience in the field.
“My grandpa and uncle have a farm,” said Nelson, who grew up in the Schuyler area and graduated from Howells High School. “I spent a lot of time during college — with COVID, since we were online — going out there. I’d help with harvest. That was really enjoyable.”
So enjoyable, Nelson returned to the farm last fall to help again. He said the experience helped reaffirm he was making the right choice for his future.
But there probably wasn’t much doubt to begin with.
Nelson grew up immersed in farm life. His father, Steve Nelson, owns a seed dealership and agronomy business in Schuyler. In school, he split his time between being a four-sport athlete and participating in FFA and 4-H, where he showed livestock animals.
Northeast’s agronomy program caught his attention when his uncle Scott Nelson, who farms, told him about the Collegiate Farm Bureau Club at the college.
“When I went back (to school) after I talked to him that day about that, I looked around and found the teacher,” he said. “Ever since, I’ve been part of that club.”
Collegiate Farm Bureau Club is a student organization whose mission is to serve as “The Voice of Agriculture on Campus,” through a variety of education, service and advocacy efforts. According to its website, the club offers opportunities for students in leadership and citizenship engagement, career development, service learning and professional networking.
Nelson was voted as president of the club this past year, an experience he said was fun and exciting because he was able to help people see the benefits of agriculture.
“What we try to do is advocate ag to the college students — try to get the students that aren’t maybe in ag to see what we do and see how ag is beneficial to us and how it’s a way of life,” he said.
Nelson said the group has hosted events. The latest was Northeast’s Ag-Stravaganza, where students who weren’t involved in the ag program were invited to come out and visit with vendors and learn what each area of agriculture does, he said.
“We have to have it or none of us will be able to survive,” Nelson said of the agriculture field.
After completing his time at Northeast, he plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to get a bachelor’s degree in agronomy.
As a student transferring to a four-year school, Nelson said he probably did not get to experience all of the benefits Northeast’s ag program has to offer, but he would not trade the time he spent learning at Northeast for anything.
“It’s the real deal here. Their program is good. They get hands-on, and that’s the best part about it. If you’re willing to be hands-on and willing to learn — that’s the greatest gift a person can give to an employer,” he said. “I would never second-guess myself going here in my whole lifetime. I enjoyed it.”
His schooling and hands-on experience in agriculture already have paid off in the competitive arena. In early April, Nelson placed second in the crops contest of the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture national judging conference. In doing so, he helped boost the Northeast team to a first-place finish in that category.
He’s looking forward to moving on to the university and “perfecting and gaining” more knowledge in his chosen field with the hope of someday working with his dad.
“We’ll see where life takes us,” he said.