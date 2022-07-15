Rayleigh Matteo has a busy schedule for a 2½-year-old.
She has occupational therapy and physical therapy twice a week and speech therapy on Friday and works with an Educational Service Unit speech therapist and physical therapist at home every two weeks. In addition, she has occasional doctor appointments and regular daycare, yet somehow finds a way to keep up with her big sister, Rosabella.
When she finally works up the confidence to take off walking unassisted — look out world. She might just be unstoppable.
That’s the hope her parents, Ryan and Richelle Matteo of Norfolk, have for their youngest daughter, who was born with a GNAS inactive gene, which caused her to have pseudohypoparathyroidism type 1A (PHP), and Albright’s osteodystrophy syndrome.
While these relatively rare genetic disorders have created a host of complications with Rayleigh’s physical development, nothing has been able to stop her beaming personality.
“She just lights up a room when she comes in. She’s always happy. She’s always smiling,” Richelle said. In other words, she’s “a ray” of sunshine, even on dark days. And there have been a few of those for Rayleigh and her family — especially early on.
* * *
Rayleigh’s medical issues started from day one. When she was born via C-section in mid-March 2020, her heart rate slowed and her oxygen saturation dropped.
“They were monitoring her,” Richelle said. “Our doctor thought she had something called ‘wet lung.’ ”
Rayleigh was put on a course of antibiotics and watched around the clock, but at a little more than 3 days old, the baby’s health began to quickly deteriorate.
“It got to the point where they had to intervene and rub her chest to get her going again,” Ryan said.
The Matteos said the doctor stayed at the hospital that night, and their daughter was taken by air ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Omaha the next day.
From there, Rayleigh’s case became an even bigger puzzle.
* * *
“At first, they didn’t think anything was wrong. With any stimulation, she was fine,” Richelle said. But whenever Rayleigh drifted off to sleep, her vital signs “would just tank.”
She underwent a battery of tests, including a spinal tap to rule out meningitis. Nothing conclusive came back.
The Matteos said she was put on two weeks of treatment with strong antibiotics and, despite being full-term, she was given caffeine treatment as is often done with pre-term babies.
“That’s what started to help,” Richelle said.
After a few weeks, Rayleigh had met the threshold standards allowing her to be released from the hospital. Even though she was sent home, the Matteos didn’t have any answers as to why her first weeks were so touch-and-go.
“It was weird being released from the NICU and the doctor was like, ‘I’m sorry. We don’t know what’s wrong,’ ” she said.
* * *
At home, Richelle’s intuition as a mom constantly rang with the notion that not all was right with their youngest daughter’s health. With the lockdowns of COVID-19 in full swing, Rayleigh didn’t go to daycare and, at four months, she wasn’t meeting the milestones that her older sister had met.
“I get kids are different, but how can I have one kid that’s terrorizing the house at 5 months of age and one kid that can’t hold her head up? I get kids are different, but it was just a feeling.”
Ryan added, “When you’re looking at 4 months or 6 months, you can’t judge the kid. Some kids are a little more behind than others. This was mother’s intuition. Something is not right.”
When they brought up their concerns to relatives in the health care field — a grandmother who is a licensed practical nurse and an aunt who is a registered nurse — both concurred that the lack of progress needed further investigation.
Ryan said they spent several more months “chasing problems” they believed reflected back on Rayleigh’s experience at birth. Then they were referred to “an amazing” geneticist, Dr. Omar Abdul-Rahman.
“He just looked at her and was like, ‘She’s going to come back positive for something.’ He saw three deformities on her without even physically touching her,” Ryan said.
* * *
Genetic testing confirmed Rayleigh’s diagnosis and answered a few questions about health and body structure issues Richelle had about herself that she’d always assumed had a much simpler explanation.
For example, short stature is a hallmark sign of Albright’s osteodystrophy: “I’ve always known I was short. I never thought anything of it,” Richelle said. “It was shocking when (the genetic tests) came back, and we both have it.”
The couple took Rayleigh to a specialist on the East Coast, who they said expressed interest in researching Richelle because the genetic anomaly presents in such a unique way in her case.
“That doctor said I was mosaic — half and half,” she said. “There’s not very many of us, so he wanted me to come back and do research for this with him.”
Richelle declined the opportunity because of the amount of stress their family was facing at the time with Rayleigh’s case. That same doctor also had told them not to expect their youngest to succeed far in her mental development, the Matteos said.
“He pretty much told us we’ll be lucky if she graduates from high school and don’t even think about college for her,” Richelle said. “Pretty much he was telling us she’s not smart already just by looking at her.”
Rayleigh’s prognosis in that area is about as unclear as anyone else’s future, but Ryan and Richelle are proactive in working with doctors and therapists close to home, setting a course for the best possible outcome for Rayleigh.
“Statistics I have seen say there is going to be some form of learning disability. The severity varies a lot on how early the intervention happened and how much the parents put into it,” Ryan said.
The Matteos seem to have struck a solid balance in caring for their daughter to keep her progress moving forward. Richelle focuses on the here and now and listens as Ryan does what he can to keep up on the latest literature on the the conditions and breakthrough treatments.
* * *
About eight months ago, Rayleigh started a regimen of growth hormones. After going about five months without growing a single centimeter, the little girl grew 3 inches in a month’s time.
“It was like hitting hyperspeed,” Ryan said.
In addition, she began rolling over and crawling. She now walks with assistance and occasionally will stand on her own — until she realizes she’s not hanging on to anything.
“It’s a lack of confidence,” Richelle said.
Like short stature, obesity is another hallmark sign of Albright’s osteodystrophy. While Rayleigh follows strict dietary guidelines because of her condition, she weighs about 50 pounds at 2½ years old, a fact that has prompted some strangers and onlookers to stare and make unkind, unwelcome and ignorant comments about their their parenting skills.
That, they said, is one of the most frustrating aspects of having a child who has medical conditions like Rayleigh’s.
“Everybody assumes we feed our kid too much, and that’s why she’s overweight — she’s a big baby because we don’t feed her correctly,” Richelle said. “She’s been on a (special) diet since 6 months of age.”
Ryan added, “Some of those stares look pretty judgy. When the lady at church came up and patted her on the head and said, ‘God still loves you ...’ ”
More than anything, they want to remind people to be kind; don’t be afraid to return the smile Rayleigh is most likely offering them and even wave if the mood hits them right.
For the negativity they do encounter, the Matteos said they do what they can to rise above it so they can model a good example for both Rosabella and Rayleigh, and they have a strong support system of family and friends they hope will always see their youngest daughter for the positive “ray” of sunshine she is.
“We’re lucky to have her. She’s not lucky to have us,” Richelle said.
“She’s happy,” Ryan added. “She’s not defined by her weight or her round face or her genetic disorders. Ray is — Ray is Ray.”