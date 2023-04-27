The story of how Norfolk came to be is pretty well-known, at least among people who have lived here awhile.
German settlers arrived in 1866 and established farms along the North Fork of the Elkhorn River. A few years later, Col. Charles Mathewson built a saw and grist mill on the river near what is now First Street and Braasch Avenue. He also built a general store at the site. Soon other businesses popped up around Mathewson’s property, and soon the town emerged.
Norfolk’s second general store was opened in June 1870 by J.S. McClary and Henry Fish. William Moldenhauer opened a shoe store and for 10 years was Norfolk’s only shoemaker. Fred Lehman opened the first blacksmith shop in town, but soon Julius and Fred Degner opened another one on the corner of First Street and Braasch Avenue.
Also in 1870, George Hurford and his family came to town to manage the “drug” side of the mill store. That involved dispensing patent medicines and selling glass, paint and liquor. A year later, John Koenigstein moved to town and opened his own drugstore. He had previously operated a pharmacy in Watertown, Wisconsin.
The 1870s were busy years in Norfolk. In addition to the businesses mentioned above, the town became home to a boarding house and saloon opened by Frederick Wagner, a harness shop opened by John Osterling on the corner of Second Street and Braasch Avenue, and a hardware store opened by Herman Gerecke.
Gerecke also opened a furniture store. A veteran who served in the Civil War, he came to Norfolk to help build the mill and later became Norfolk’s first mayor.
That same decade saw the opening of stores that provided luxuries, not just necessities, including a jewelry store, music store, millinery store, meat market, livery stable and even a hotel called the Norfolk House that was located on the corner of what is now First Street and Norfolk Avenue. (Norfolk Avenue then was called Main Street.)
Joseph and Charles P. Mathewson — Col. Mathewson’s sons — opened the first bank in 1872 in a “tiny frame store” on the corner of Second Street and Norfolk Avenue. It was a private enterprise until Joseph retired, at which time Charles P. converted it into the Norfolk National Bank. Joseph Mathewson, who was postmaster at the time, moved the post office into the bank building.
By the end of the decade, Norfolk had a population of around 500. Businesses included the mill, a land office, five general stores, two hotels, two furniture stores, one bank, two drugstores, three tailor shops, one millinery store, three blacksmith and wagon shops, one lumber yard and three livery stables, a freighting business, as well as doctors, attorneys, and a mortician who also served as taxidermists.
In the first six months of 1880, 50 new buildings were erected in town.
That same year, the Flynn brothers started producing bricks in a factory in what is now Verges Park. Other industries followed, including the sugar beet factory, which opened in 1891, and the Square Turn Tractor factory, which opened in 1913.
By 1950, Norfolk had around 500 business and around 11,000 citizens. Today, the town’s population is more than double that.