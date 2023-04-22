The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a rural Wisner man’s shooting death last year as a possible homicide, and the victim’s son is named in court documents as a suspect.
In an affidavit requesting a search warrant filed in February, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator wrote that there is probable cause to believe that Carl F. Ruskamp, 30, is responsible for the homicide of his father, Gerald Ruskamp, 65, on Sept. 7, 2022.
The affidavit is in support of a warrant to obtain a DNA sample of Carl Ruskamp through a mouth swab that he apparently had previously refused. The warrant was signed by District Judge Mark Johnson on Feb. 27, and the DNA sample was provided to an investigator on March 16.
Carl Ruskamp has not been charged in connection to his father’s death.
According to the state patrol, Cuming County dispatch received a 911 hang-up call on the evening of Sept. 7. After calling the number back, a dispatcher was told by Carl Ruskamp that he needed help at 320 Y Road in Wayne County because someone had shot his father.
Carl Ruskamp said he was outside when he heard a gunshot. Inside the home, he said, he found Gerald Ruskamp bleeding. About five minutes later, Ruskamp told the dispatcher that his father had a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene shortly thereafter, where they observed Gerald Ruskamp lying on a couch suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head. A state trooper also located a long rifle inside a closet on the main floor of the residence.
At the time authorities arrived, Carl Ruskamp, Gerald Ruskamp and then-64-year-old Duane Ruskamp, Gerald’s brother, were the only people located by police at the scene.
Gerald Ruskamp was transported to Providence Medical Center in Wayne, where he died.
In an interview with law enforcement, Carl Ruskamp said that, after he heard a gunshot, he saw someone wearing all black clothing and a black mask run north from the home, according to the affidavit.
During a search of the Ruskamps’ property, authorities located a marijuana grow operation both inside and outside the home. A .22 rifle and live and spent ammunition also were found.
Carl and Duane Ruskamp were arrested at the time on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance. They were transported to the Antelope County Jail the next day.
During an interview with Duane Ruskamp on Sept. 9, he voluntarily provided a DNA sample via buccal swabs. Carl Ruskamp, during a Sept. 18 interview, refused to provide a DNA sample.
“The procurement of these identifying physical characteristics is likely to contribute evidence to the further identification of Carl F. Ruskamp as being the person responsible for the homicide of Gerald Ruskamp as described therein,” the investigator wrote in the most recent affidavit for a search warrant.
In applications for prior search warrants, investigators requested permission to search the Ruskamps’ property, electronic devices belonging to Carl Ruskamp, plus his cellphone records, GPS data, credit card and bank account numbers and more.
Multiple search warrant affidavits state that procurement of said items and devices could contain evidence of first-degree murder.
While he hasn’t been charged in connection to his father’s death, Carl Ruskamp is charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He has since been ruled incompetent to stand trial and has been housed at the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
Following a hearing on April 5, Johnson ordered for Carl Ruskamp to be placed on a waiting list for admission to the Lincoln Regional Center, where he will undergo treatment to restore his competency.
Duane Ruskamp, meanwhile, pleaded no contest in March to a lesser charge of possession of less than a pound of marijuana, a misdemeanor for which he was fined $300.