Police alleged in a probable cause affidavit filed earlier this week that a 24-year-old Schuyler man gave at least two teenagers money or did them favors in exchange for sex and offered the same to at least two other girls.
The affidavit further alleges that Celvin Lopez-Cabrera, 24, also offered to pay a girl $25 for every girl she referred to Lopez-Cabrera for sex.
Lopez-Cabrera was arrested on Jan. 26 by the Schuyler Police Department. He was formally charged by Colfax County Attorney Bruce Prenda on Monday with sex trafficking of a minor, visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sexual assault, possession of child pornography, child abuse, solicitation of a minor and child enticement.
Sgt. Ryan Andel with the Schuyler Police Department wrote in the affidavit that, on Jan. 9, another officer had taken a report of a sexual assault that is alleged to have occurred on Sept. 24, 2021, the day of Schuyler Central High School’s homecoming.
“Victim 1,” a 16-year-old girl who was 15 in September 2021 told the officer that she had sex with Lopez-Cabrera, who was 22 at the time, inside Lopez-Cabrera’s vehicle before the dance started. Victim 1 said she did not want to have sex with Lopez-Cabrera, but she felt compelled to do so because Lopez-Cabrera had agreed to pick up Victim 1’s friend in exchange for sex.
Victim 1 said she decided to report the September 2021 incident after she observed another friend of hers, “Victim 2,” having a conversation with Lopez-Cabrera recently through the Snapchat app.
Lopez-Cabrera, according to Victim 1, had messaged Victim 2 through Snapchat, offering her $300 in exchange for nude photographs and $600 for sex. Victim 1 said she had become upset after reading Lopez-Cabrera’s messages and was trying to protect her friend.
Victim 1 also told police that she was aware of a 14-year-old girl — “Victim 3” — whom Lopez-Cabrera was allegedly contacting for sex.
Andel said Victim 2 told police on Jan. 19 that Lopez-Cabrera offered her money in exchange for nude photographs and sex. The next day, Victim 2 reportedly told authorities that she had sex with Lopez-Cabrera in November in exchange for money and a vape pen. She also agreed to send Lopez-Cabrera nude photos in early January for cash, she said.
Victim 2 added that Lopez-Cabrera had inquired about other girls who may be willing to have sex for money. Lopez-Cabrera allegedly offered to pay Victim 2 $25 for every girl she would refer to him.
Victim 3 told police on Jan. 20 that she had communicated with Lopez-Cabrera, who purportedly offered her $300 for sex. Lopez-Cabrera and Victim 3 had arranged to meet in late December, she said, but the girl later changed her mind and told Lopez-Cabrera she did not want to have sex with him.
On Jan. 23, police interviewed “Victim 4,” a 17-year-old girl. Victim 4 alleged that Lopez-Cabrera had offered her money in exchange for sex, but she did not accept his offer. Lopez-Cabrera, Victim 4 said, sent her multiple explicit photos.
On Jan. 26, the day police arrested Lopez-Cabrera, he confirmed many of the allegations that the girls had made, Andel said.
Lopez-Cabrera, who was jailed on a $500,000 bond, made his first appearance in Colfax County Court on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old requested a bond reduction the day after he was arrested, writing that he didn’t mean to harm anyone and would attend his court hearings if released.
“I have no criminal history and this is first mistake I made and truly didn't mean this to happen and regret it,” Lopez-Cabrera said. “I have family and my wife and a church organization I have been going for a few years. I have a job, too.”
County Judge Andrew Lange denied a request by Lopez-Cabrera’s attorney, Paul Lembrick, to reduce his client’s bond to $250,000.
Lopez-Cabrera waived his right to have a preliminary hearing in county court and had his case bound over to Colfax County District Court. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
If Lopez-Cabrera is convicted of the sex trafficking charge, he would face 20 years to life in prison. The other six charges against Lopez-Cabrera carry up to an additional 127 years.