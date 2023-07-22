For Dr. Wes Wingett, a longtime Norfolk counselor, Adlerian psychology is a way of life — and a very hopeful one.
The basic tenets of Adlerian psychology, in which Wingett has been interested since 1971, focus on social interest and cultivating a sense of belonging and community.
“(Adler) said that we are social beings, and we travel through three social groups: We are born to a family, and then we go to school, and then we go to the community and, each time, as we move, we need to look at how we can improve the situation and living conditions of everybody as we go … that we are social animals, and that’s what we’re supposed to do,” Wingett said. “And I bought into it.”
That much is clear — Wingett has been in private practice in Norfolk for 45 years, and the list of everything he’s done in that time, from teaching to volunteering to publishing his work, is extensive.
Wingett has, for example, presented his work in Europe 31 times and also has given presentations in El Salvador, Uruguay, Taiwan, Turkey, India, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and 24 of the 50 U.S. states.
Aside from his work as a counselor, he has served as an adjunct faculty member at Wayne State College, Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania, Boise State University in Idaho and Trakia University in Stara Gazora, Bulgaria. Wingett has co-authored a number of articles published in journals in both the United States and the United Kingdom, co-authored book chapters and published several workbooks. He now facilitates free counselor supervision groups that represent more than 20 countries worldwide.
His work hasn’t gone unnoticed. The North American Society of Adlerian Psychology recently awarded Wingett the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions.
THE INTEREST IN psychology started early for Wingett. When he was a child, Wingett said, he and his parents lived on a farm outside of Rosalie with his great-uncle for four years. The great-uncle taught him who lived in all the houses in Rosalie —“population 200,” Wingett noted — in addition to their occupations.
“That piqued my interest in people a great deal,” Wingett said.
His parents were an influence, too:
“They were really hard workers, and they were students of their occupations,” Wingett said, adding that his parents’ interest in always learning more about their work had a significant impact on his outlook on the world. “The more I learn, the more I want to learn.”
Wingett went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College, before spending time working as a teacher in Plainview. In an interview with Lee Warneke, at the time the editor of the Plainview News, Wingett stated that he wanted to have a Ph.D. in clinical psychology by the age of 31.
“It didn’t happen,” Wingett said. “I got a Ph.D. in counseling at 32.”
Although the practice of psychology has changed significantly since Wingett started his private practice — Alfred Adler, the founder of Adlerian psychology, was a contemporary of Sigmund Freud, whose work has fallen out of clinical relevance — he believes Adlerian psychology is as applicable as ever.
In fact, Adler’s work might be more relevant to modern times than one would expect.
“Adler was practicing in Vienna in 1917, and in 1919 comes the Spanish flu,” Wingett said.
Comparisons between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Spanish flu pandemic were drawn frequently during the height of COVID-19 awareness, including the use of quarantining to curb the spread of disease.
“The Adlerians pitched in like everybody else,” Wingett said of the Spanish flu. “They asked, ‘How can we be helpful? What can we do to help others during this time of isolation?’ ”
And during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wingett said “I began to think, how can I reach out to others? How can I be helpful?”
While he doesn’t have plans to stop working any time soon, Wingett said he does think about the future. “Who will carry on and extend the work of my generation of thinkers, and where will they go with it?” Wingett asked, adding that he foresees a number of challenges on the horizon, including AI and the future of the United States as demographics and politics shift.
But, Wingett said, he has confidence in the ability of future generations to work to overcome those challenges. “It’s about respect, and dignity, and a sense of hopefulness. I have a great deal of faith.”