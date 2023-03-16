Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&