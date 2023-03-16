Late Tuesday afternoon, Norfolk High School students performed a dress rehearsal mic check in white sequined suit jackets on a Johnny Carson Theatre stage adorned in blue velvet.
One student even carried a keytar. It all looked majorly ’80s, which is pretty much ideal given that this year’s musical is “The Wedding Singer.”
The musical, based on the 1998 Adam Sandler movie of the same name, is a romcom about a wedding singer in the mid-1980s who falls in love with a waitress. The original movie is frequently ranked as one of Adam Sandler’s best comedies and, according to director Nina Buck and music director Dustin Wood, the musical more than lives up to the movie.
“There’s lots of high points throughout the show,” Wood said. “Those that know the movie, they’re going to love the show. It’s hilarious.”
Buck agreed, saying, “People always wonder if the show is like the movie, and it is the same storyline, but … the music just brings it to life in such an exciting way for the stage.”
“The Wedding Singer” might seem like a surprising choice for a high school musical.
“There were about three people who knew what I was talking about,” Wood said of announcing the musical to the high school students. “They were kind of like, ‘Is that the Adam Sandler thing?’ ”
But Wood said he wanted to choose a show that would appeal to the wider Norfolk community, while also allowing students to try something new.
“I wanted to look for a fun show, and preferably not something that every other high school has done. You go around, and everybody’s doing the Disney shows. There’s nothing wrong with Disney shows, but we wanted to give the kids something different that they hadn’t seen before,” Wood said.
Students were all in on the idea by Tuesday night’s dress rehearsal.
Alex Cook, who plays the lead part of Robbie Hart, said he was excited for audiences to get to see a number of scenes, including a “big rock number” with “chaotic” choreography — although he’s particularly proud of the opening scene.
“It’s the first thing everyone sees, and I think it really sets the tone for the rest of the show,” Cook said.
Andrew Henkel, who plays Sammy, said he enjoyed the show’s ’80s aesthetic, especially getting to see his fellow high school peers in styles he usually only sees on singers from decades ago.
The show’s design works hard to capture that ’80s vibe.
“We tried to keep things pretty ’80s,” Wood said. “You’ll see that with wedding dresses, our stage has the blue velvet curtain around the bottom, we tried to keep things relatively close to the ’80s.”
Student set crew chief Zoe Threm said “there’s a lot more going into it than people realize,” noting that the costuming, lighting, sound and stage design for such a large musical involves a lot of work.
With tens of actors in the cast, plus a significant number of tech crew students, audiences can expect a large show with involved production backed up by even more passion and hard work.
“These actors and crew members are amazing,” Buck said. “They have so much heart, and so much talent, and so much passion. … They are really a force of nature.”
The show features Cook as Robbie Hart, Cadence Hoffman as Julia Sullivan, AJ Jensen as George, Henkel as Sammy, Phoebe Miller as Holly, Jay Koozer as Glen, Charis Phelps as Linda and Grace Reedy as Rose.
Performances are Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, and Friday night is activity pass night.