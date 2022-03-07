BLOOMFIELD — Two Knox County natives who have spent the better part of the last two decades running an accounting business decided in 2016 that they wanted to take a more creative career path that would get them out of the office.
Kayla Fiedler of Bloomfield and Nichole Carlson of Wausa, who were simply yearning for a little bit more, put their heads together and decided to open a small business in Bloomfield. Fast forward five years, and the two have created themselves a flourishing operation — Lemon Drop Boutique — located at 112 Main St. in Bloomfield.
The Lemon Drop Boutique co-owners became close while working at a bank in 2003, and they later started their own accounting business, which they have been operating for 15 years.
The duo knew each other before their accounting days, as Fiedler was employed by Carlson’s mother in high school.
Fiedler said local boutiques had become a trend, and they wanted to give local girls and women an opportunity to find fashionable clothing close by.
“People have sort of gotten away from the big malls and the box stores, and there was just nothing in our local area that had offered anything like this,” Fiedler said. “We’re both into fashion, and it’s nice to have the social aspect of this job. We get to meet a lot of different people, and that’s been a lot of fun.”
The pair had set out to run their business in Bloomfield from the start. After they decided to open Lemon Drop Boutique, Fiedler said the two spent the first two months of their new business venture creating and designing the business’ website, which has enabled the business to ship orders anywhere.
All the in-store merchandise at Lemon Drop Boutique also is available online. The boutique offers free shipping, which Fiedler said is something that separates Lemon Drop Boutique from other similar businesses.
Opening and then attracting people to a small-town business can be a strenuous undertaking, but Fiedler and Carlson have garnered the necessary help to market their business.
The pair collaborate with a local photographer who comes to the boutique about every six weeks and takes photos of new clothing items. Another hire was brought on to manage the business’ social media accounts, live sales and more. Lemon Drop Boutique also has four women who help operate in-store services on a part-time basis.
“They’re all helping out in their own different ways, which is huge for business,” Fiedler said.
Lemon Drop Boutique has exceeded expectations, Fiedler said, despite an ongoing pandemic that has rocked small businesses nationwide.
Before COVID reached communities across Nebraska, the boutique was doing “really well,” Fiedler said. They decided to close the business for about two months in the first half of 2020, she said, but business has since started to pick back up, especially during the latter part of 2021 and into 2022.
Most of the clothing inventory at Lemon Drop Boutique is obtained through various markets across the region. Fiedler and Carlson have developed a desire for certain brands and vendors, which they order from online.
“We always try to do something new. Every day, there’s a new item,” Fiedler said. “We like to keep it fresh and keep things changed out.”
Many of Lemon Drop Boutique’s in-store customers are local, but Fiedler said they often have groups of shoppers who come from Norfolk or even farther south. People also will visit from as far north as Yankton and other communities across the state line.
Since opening, the boutique has hosted several live events, which were put on hold through much of the pandemic. The events typically include live music, refreshments and activities. The pair also were planning a “Massage and Mimosas” on Valentine’s Day weekend.
Lemon Boutique is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The boutique also has extended hours during special events.
Fiedler and Carlson still do accounting as full-time work and split time operating the boutique among themselves and their four part-timers.
“We get a little bit of both worlds,” Fiedler said.
Fiedler said that it’s been a blessing to be able to run the boutique in an area they get to call home.
“I really feel like living and growing up in a small town is a unique experience in itself, and it’s hard to explain,” she said. “We are very fortunate to have people that care for our success. They will do what it takes to keep you going, even in things like a pandemic where there were a lot of businesses that weren’t able to make it through.
“We were very fortunate to have the support of, not just Bloomfield, but all the small towns around who have been extremely supportive of us.”