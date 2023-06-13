Vicki Lawrence’s entire career has been an accident.
That’s how the legendary comedienne, best known for playing the sketch and sitcom character Thelma Harper, aka Mama, describes her journey in show business.
“The whole thing was very serendipitous,” Lawrence said of her career in a phone interview with the Daily News. “My whole career has been an accident. I can’t say a terrible accident. It’s been a lovely accident.”
Lawrence will delve into the unexpected twists and turns of her career during the Great American Comedy Festival’s gala event on Saturday, June 17, at Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
“Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show” is a two-part performance that will provide an opportunity for festivalgoers to hear about the “fantastical” experiences that the renowned comedienne has had, as well as an opportunity to here from Mama, the character who originated from a sketch on “The Carol Burnett Show” and helped seal Lawrence’s status as a comedy icon.
“I basically open for Mama,” Lawrence said. “My half of the show is largely autobiographical because, my God, my story has been nothing but serendipitous and comical. It’s been kind of crazy.”
Lawrence said as time goes on, the more “fantastical” her story becomes because the business has changed so much over the years.
Lawrence was part of “The Carol Burnett Show” for the entire series run from 1967 to 1978. Even though she spent her high school years participating in every type of musical group — choir, madrigals and auditions for the Young Americans, Lawrence said it never occurred to her that she would one day end up in show business.
But at only 24 years old, Lawrence would begin playing Thelma Harper/Mama, a character who would endear her a legion of fans for decades to come.
“(Mama) was written as a one-time sketch for the show by two of our writers. They only intended it to be like a beautiful homage to their dysfunctional upbringings,” she said. “It was a one-time sketch.”
Lawrence said Mama was written to be played by Burnett, and Mama’s daughter, Eunice, would be played by a guest star of the show. But Burnett threw a wrench in the plans when she said she wanted to play the role of Eunice and suggested Lawrence take on the role of Mama.
“It was one more old lady for me to play,” Lawrence said. “I did that a lot. It was her show. She was the ingenue. I was always the second female crazy character.”
Lawrence called Mama a great character who is “so beautifully written” and credits her for helping her find her freedom in comedy. Nowhere is that more evident than the now-infamous “Carol Burnett Show” blooper that Dick Clark regularly included on his “TV’s Bloopers & Practical Jokes.”
The bit features comedian Tim Conway going off the rails with an elephant story while Mama’s family plays a game of Password.
“He just loved to go off on a toot and drive everybody crazy,” Lawrence said of Conway. “He loved to do that.”
On the day that show was filmed, Lawrence said, the director had stopped by her room to let her know Conway’s elephant bit would be different for the air show than how it was performed during the dress rehearsal earlier that day.
“We would shoot both episodes (the dress rehearsal and the air show),” Lawrence said. “They would edit between the best of the two shows.”
Lawrence said Burnett — with whom she is still close friends — had stressed the importance of discipline and not breaking character, especially during the “Mama’s Family” sketches because she loved the characters so much.
When the director came to tell Lawrence about Conway’s change, his only words to her were: “The elephant story will be different and good luck,” she said.
Lawrence said she looked at her husband, Al, who also was her makeup man on the show, and asked how Conway always managed “to get away with it.”
“Al said, ‘Why don’t you get him?’ ” Lawrence said.
When Conway finally broke into the alternate elephant story during the sketch during the air show, Lawrence said, Burnett was practically in her lap with tears rolling down her face and all semblance of comedic discipline had fallen to the wayside.
Lawrence said before that moment, she never felt the freedom to cut loose with her character, but something changed watching Burnett come apart in the humor of the moment.
“I just waited and bided my time and (then) hit him with that line (’Are you sure that little (expletive) is through?’)” she said. “And nobody expected it to come out of Vicki’s mouth. ... It couldn’t have been more perfect.”
The official clip of the blooper on YouTube has more than 39 million views. Lawrence said she received more fan mail than she ever had received before during the pandemic, and people frequently would tell her that if they want to laugh, they will find that blooper.
Even though she was part of it, Lawrence said she still laughs watching the clip of Conway and guest star Dick Van Dyke falling off opposite ends of the on-set sofa and shaking with laughter on the floor.
“It still makes me laugh. ... I think we do need to laugh now more than ever,” she said.
Lawrence said Mama allows her to delve into more topical comedy in her live shows while limiting the risk of saying something that someone might consider offensive.
“Everybody is just so easily offended,” she said. “The fun thing about Mama, though, is Mama can comment on these issues, but she usually doesn’t have all of the facts right or she’s not quite sure what she’s talking about. It’s fun to twist things up for her and have crazy things come out of her.”
Lawrence said she knows stand-up comedy can be a lonely and even scary endeavor to be part of, but the audience is such a large part of her “Two Woman Show,” and the familiarity audience members have with her and Mama help to ease those feelings for her.
“When I come onstage, it’s sort of almost a preconceived notion that people feel like they know me,” she said. “I think so many of us have grown up together, and I feel like I walk into a room full of fans, and I leave with a room full of friends because they all feel so familiar.”
The festival gala will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Ticket information may be found at www.greatamericancomedyfestival.com.