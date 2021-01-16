Norfolk Public Schools’ new remote learning program needs many moving parts to be successful: Parent support, student commitment, communication, appropriate curriculum and much more.
District administrators and staff have finally put most of the pieces in place as about 175 students finish their first week of classes while learning from home.
Students and their families became more familiar with both programs during orientation from Jan. 5-7, with classes beginning this past Monday.
“The remote learning program is essentially a school within a school, so there were a lot of details that were covered during the orientation sessions,” said Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning, in an NPS Board of Education meeting Monday. “... The remote learning program is set up for students to be successful, but it is nothing like the experience that students had last spring during the emergency shutdown.”
After a monthslong process, five remote learning teachers are now managing two programs for those enrolled: Edmentum Calvert Learning for K-5 and Edgenuity for grades 6-12.
Nelson said enrollment dropped during the first week as some students realized how much work was actually involved in remote learning. More than 200 were originally registered by the end of last year.
“A student asked the question, ‘How much homework is this?’ And the remote teacher said ‘This is all homework. Because you are home, we’re not here to do it together,’ ” Nelson said of orientation week. “Despite how well I feel we communicated and as clear as we could be in the contract, when it becomes real, they realized, ‘Oh, we really do have to work.’ ”
How it works
Each program has benchmarks and deadlines for assignments. They also track students logging in and work progress to see if students are actually attending and completing assignments.
A student can ask to come back to the classroom only at the end of third quarter. The only time they would be allowed to return earlier is if the building principal and remote learning teacher decided it was necessary.
Students learning remotely will also receive the same breaks as those in school, Nelson said. And if there’s a snow day for the district, those learning at home will also get a snow day.
Younger students will meet at least once a week virtually as a class and once a week with their individual teachers. Older students will have times meeting with their teacher, but they are going to be more independent.
Three of the five remote learning teachers were already on staff before they were hired this winter. One of them had been a substitute teacher for NPS in the past, and the other is a recent college graduate.
There’s no set number of hours a student has to be online every day. If a student starts to fall behind, teachers will try to get them back on track remotely.
“If it’s their choice to just be absent and not do anything, we would follow our attendance policy and include our building administrator,” she said. “... There’s a balance of respecting a family’s need and desire to be home and isolated, and your attendance and not cooperating. We want to be successful in education. It’s a hard balance.”
Student support services
Out of the 175 enrolled students in remote learning, 19 of them receive special education services and five are English language learners.
Mary Luhr, director of student programs, said both Calvert Learning and Edgenuity have accommodations such as guided notes or reading content out loud. Time extensions are also available for special education students.
Luhr said the district did as much as it could to accommodate students in remote learning, but it’s still not the same as going to school in-person.
“If they were in school, they could go to achievement centers if they needed help, possibly have two teachers in a class, but they don’t have all of that when they chose remote,” Luhr said. “We did the best to support them in that program, and our special education teachers have weekly contact with them if they need to make adjustments.”
Most services such as counseling or occupational therapy are also still available for those learning at home, Luhr said. The majority of agencies NPS contracts with have agreed to do teleconference meetings.
Meals are also still available — remote students are allowed to pick up five breakfasts and five lunches weekly at Little Panthers Preschool. Wi-Fi hotspots were provided to all families who needed them.
Luhr said NPS’ remote learning programs will always be drastically different for any student, not just those in special education.
“It doesn’t look like they were sitting in the classroom, and all of the parents are aware of that,” Luhr said. “We are making accommodations to the program and modifications to support them, but they don’t have that teacher with them at all times to help. Parents agree to it, but it’s also a lot to put on a parent’s plate at this time.”