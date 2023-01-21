Hundreds of thousands of people marched on Washington, D.C., on Friday to show their support to end abortion, while hundreds held signs and prayed for the same cause in Norfolk.
Indoor activities were centered at Norfolk Catholic on Friday for the third annual Northeast Nebraska March for Life, but outdoor events were more spread out, including Norfolk streets.
Organizers said eight towns were anticipated to arrive late Friday morning and planned to walk the roughly 10 blocks from Norfolk Catholic School to the intersection of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue.
Instead, snow from Wednesday and Thursday was still creating havoc on roads in Northeast Nebraska on Friday morning, and snow on many sidewalks prevented the actual march in the afternoon.
As a result, most students from Columbus, Elgin and Osmond joined Norfolk students and prayed or held signs along Norfolk Avenue and 13th Street. Other students prayed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
The students were joined by parents and community members, including some from other Christian faiths.
A crowd estimated by a reporter at about 400 gathered Friday over the noon hour in the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center to hear encouragement from the Rev. Michael Voithofer, a priest from Liferunners and Ablaze Ministries in Omaha.
Voithofer spoke for about 30 minutes. He said abortion won’t end unless everyone understands how valuable life is.
“Sometimes it is hard to hear the truth,” Voithofer said, “but the truth sets us free.”
Voithofer, who was ordained a priest in 2010, said God calls on everyone to be selfless, not selfish. To be selfless, one has to love, he said.
Abortion has nothing to do with bad people but has everything to do with love, Voithofer said.
“It has everything to do with God giving us life. We should be happy and grateful,” he said.
And for those who don’t think signs and showing support against abortion does any good, Voithofer offered the following story. He said there is a sign at the end of the driveway of the retreat center where he works in Omaha that encourages respect for life.
A woman called the center who shared with him that she and her husband learned they were going to have a baby with Down syndrome. The doctor asked if they wanted to terminate the child because it would be born with Down syndrome, Voithofer said.
The husband told her if she didn’t terminate the pregnancy, he would leave her. She ended up having the baby, the priest said.
The reason she decided against abortion was she saw the sign.
“She actually opened up and shared with us all this pain that she was going through,” Voithofer said. “And she said, ‘I just want you to know, that sign at the end of the driveway saved this baby. Without that sign, I would have been discouraged. I was afraid. I didn’t know what to do.’ ”
The woman also thanked him for putting up the sign, Voithofer said. That just goes to show the power and witness to God’s love from the smallest thing, he said.
This year marked the first March for Life since the U.S. Supreme Court ended Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in all states in 1973. Now, it is up to each state to set its own abortion regulations.
Voithofer said God challenges people to show love and respect for one another.
“We are gifts,” Voithofer said. “Children are gifts.”