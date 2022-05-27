Abe Lincoln once again shines like a beacon on a hill.
For 83 years, the 7-foot-3-inch-tall statue of one of America’s favorite presidents has stood watch over the graves of men who died in the war that defined his four-year reign in office.
But after years of exposure to Nebraska’s raging winds, freezing temperatures and fierce heat, the statue looked like it had stood in the middle of a battlefield instead of in the middle of Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
One of Abe’s feet was broken and much of the paint covering the concrete form had worn away.
For a number of years, members of Prospect Hill Cemetery’s board have looked for a solution, said Shane Claussen, a board member. They even considered replacing the statue but “ultimately decided to repair it,” he said.
Eventually, Claussen and the board members turned to Joseph Metcalf, one of the owners of Metcalf Paint and Creations by Lynda, who came to the rescue.
To restore the statue, Metcalf’s crew completed a three-step process earlier this spring that included scraping away the loose paint and “gently sanding,” applying a masonry primer followed by a “high-quality” exterior paint.
“Preparation is everything,” Metcalf said. “Good paint won’t peel if it’s prepared properly.”
Now, Abe should shine for “years and years,” Metcalf said.
Which would no doubt please members of the Mathewson Women’s Relief Corps 146, Auxiliary to the Grand Army of the Republic, who are the reason why the statue of America’s 16th President stands in the cemetery.
The organization, founded in 1892, supported the work of the Grand Army of the Republic by promoting patriotism. In the late 1930s, members determined to place the statue in the cemetery and donated $100 to the cause.
The total cost of the project was $369.45 — a significant amount of money during the Depression. The sculpture cost $300 with the remaining money needed to cover the cost of the foundation, inscription, cement, sand and the grave on which it was to stand.
To raise the remaining $269.45, Corps members made 75 personal calls, wrote 73 letters and 30 thank you notes to sons and daughters of Civil War soldiers who had lived in the area. Business, civic organizations and citizens who were not related to veterans also donated.
On Nov. 5, 1939, the statue was dedicated with all of the pomp and pageantry the town could muster.
In addition to music performed by the high school band, a speech by a local teacher, and the reading of the names of area Civil War veterans, the statue was “presented” to L.B. Musselman. The 96-year-old was Norfolk’s last veteran of the war between the states.
“My friends and neighbors. I am happy to be able to be here at the dedication and see the great work done by the Women's Relief Corps,” Musselman said during the ceremony. “Our beloved President Lincoln carried the burden of this nation on his shoulders from 1861 to 1865. It is my pleasure to be among the few living who ever saw or heard Mr. Lincoln. I was 5 years old when I heard him give a great address. No task was too great for him if it was on behalf of others, and he sacrificed his life to this end.”
Hopefully, now that he has been restored, Abe will shine for another 83 years.