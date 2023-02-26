STANTON — After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Adam Staib found resilience through his Ukrainian heritage.
While he was not exposed to his Ukrainian culture as a child, he now makes it a priority to learn all about it.
“Every time I come across a publication or book about Ukraine, I’ll read it,” he said. “I’ve learned about the invasion, and it’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Adam’s father, Edward, came to the United States from Teplitz, a Ukrainian city described by Adam as “soft-spoken and incredible.” In Ukraine, Edward mastered agriculture, which, unbeknownst to him, planted the roots of his future successes in America.
As a teenager, Edward became fascinated with the U.S. and wanted to live there. He, and an estimated 20 million other European immigrants saw it as a way to escape the poverty-stricken conditions of his country.
In 1914, Edward came to the U.S. before the start of World War I. When most people these days would be getting their driver’s licenses, Edward found himself sailing across the Atlantic Ocean to the New World at age 16. He arrived in New York City about three weeks after he left Ukraine.
For most immigrants, the American culture and language bewilder them at first. But for Edward — it was chewing gum.
“He never saw people chewing gum before! It was the strangest thing to him,” Adam said.
Edward later settled in the vast flatlands of North Dakota. He bought a 230-acre farm and a few horses and built a stone house based on a traditional Ukrainian floor plan. His home eventually became a melting pot of language and culture, featuring French, Yiddish, Russian, German and more.
“I would just sit there, listen to them and soak it all in,” Adam said.
As a pastime, Edward trained his horses to balance on a footwide teeter-totter. According to Adam, there was nothing like it at the time, and so it became Edward’s signature trade. He was asked to perform at numerous local, county and state fairs.
“His attitude was to take care of the animal. That’s why he was so successful,” Adam said.
While performing at a stop in Norfolk, a young Adam Staib — who worked for his father — fell in love with the area.
“Can you imagine the shock value for a kid my age? I hadn’t seen anything like it. Highway 81, all these people — it was so beautiful,” he said. “The closest thing we had in North Dakota was smoke coming out of a chimney.”
Adam later attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School and started his own restaurant, the Uptown Cafe. He said that without his Ukrainian roots, he would not have had a strong work ethic.
“I’m proud of him,” Adam said, complimenting his father’s legacy.