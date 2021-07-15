The 1931 robbery of the Granada theater, and its aftermath, has all the elements of a great story. It’s full of cunning criminals and brave cops, crime and punishment and failure and success. At times it’s funny, and at others frightening to think about.
It’s a story that was overshadowed at the time by robberies committed by infamous gangs across the country and recently by worse crimes here in Norfolk.
It’s a story that illustrates Norfolk’s place in the country and the world at the time; and 90 years later, it’s still worth remembering.
The robbery
On the morning of Monday, March 16, 1931, two armed men broke into the Granada theater, located where the Daily News building and parking lot are today. They tied up the custodian, Fred A. Bussey, and waited until assistant manager August Tews arrived. The robbers forced Tews to open the safe and pack about $1,232 (more than $21,000 in today’s money) into a bag before tying him up as well.
Without a ‘clew’
Law enforcement began investigating the robbery instantly, but, as the Daily News reported, “the police were without a clew,” as to who the robbers were. And indeed, the Daily News had nothing further to report on the issue for more than a month
Picked out
Tews and Bussey eventually did get their chance to pay the robbers back for tying them up, though.
Two men were arrested in Sioux City and picked out from a group of nine suspects by Tews and Bussey on Friday, May 1.
The men were 23-year-old John Cherpinsky of Sioux City and 34-year-old Edward Riser, also known as Edward “Dutch” Peterson, also of Sioux City.
Police believed the two were part of a gang that had conducted several theater robberies across Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa around that time.
Cherpinsky and Peterson were extradited and sent to Madison County Jail — but they wouldn’t be there for long.
The note
Cherpinsky and Peterson escaped from Madison County Jail at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.
They made a key made from tobacco cans to open their cell door. Then they dug “their way through the old brick wall of Madison county’s venerable and historic jail,” to complete their escape.
Peterson and Cherpinsky were free, but they didn’t feel good having to escape. The two left a note for their jailer, Monroe Smith:
“I’m sorry, did have to be done. But we don’t feel as though we should take a sentence for something we’re not guilty of,” the note read. “It makes it inconvenient for you we know, but believe us when we say we’re really sorry it has to be done.”
A car was stolen from the area shortly after the escape. The day before, both had pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
On the run
Cherpinsky and Peterson stopped at Neligh to try to buy gas for the car. They tried to barter a piece of jewelry for the gas. This made the gas station attendant suspicious, so the two abandoned the car shortly after.
The Antelope County sheriff, W.C. Finicle, hadn’t been contacted by the Madison County sheriff, so he didn’t know prisoners had escaped until he heard about it on WJAG radio that day. Then, hearing of the abandoned car, he began searching for Cherpinsky and Peterson.
Finicle assumed the two had left Neligh by then, so he searched Oakdale, Tilden and the countryside, hoping to find them.
Having no luck, he returned to Neligh around 4 p.m., where he learned two men had been seen loitering in the park and around the golf course, possibly looking for another car to steal.
The sheriff rounded up his deputies and quickly found Cherpinsky and Peterson.
A ‘lively scuffle’
Finicle and his deputies stopped to arrest the men. What followed next was described as a “lively scuffle” by the Daily News.
Peterson tried to punch Finicle but missed, while Cherpinsky went for the sheriff’s gun. The three struggled against each other until Deputy Henry Peterson got out of the car and pulled his own gun. The two surrendered without further struggle.
Just 12 hours after their escape, Cherpinsky and Peterson were back behind bars.
The end
The justice system moved quickly in 1931.
On Tuesday, June 9, less than a week after the escape, Cherpinsky and Peterson were found guilty by a jury, which deliberated for six hours.
On Friday, June 12, the men were sentenced to 23 years in prison each. An appeal on the ruling failed but in 1939, their sentences were commuted down to 13 years.