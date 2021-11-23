$6 ticket worth every cent

The 50th anniversary of the infamous 1971 Nebraska-Oklahoma football game earlier this season sent me to the basement of my house in search of Husker memorabilia from the time. I discovered some interesting artifacts, including programs from the 1970 and 1972 Nebraska-Oklahoma games, both of which I attended. I even found the ticket stub from the 1970 game dated Saturday, Nov. 20. Cost $6. That’s right — $6 to get into a game that raised the blood pressure of most of Husker fans everywhere.
The Huskers won, but only after intercepting an Oklahoma pass in the end zone at the end of the fourth quarter to preserve their 28-21 lead. Only then could Husker fans start breathing again.
The 1972 game was a heartbreaker with Oklahoma winning 17-14. In between those two games was the “Game of the Century,” which, of course, Nebraska won 35-31. That Thanksgiving Day game drew thousands of people away from their turkey and dressing to their living rooms, where it was next to impossible to sit still and watch the drama unfold. I watched at my aunt and uncle’s house with a large group of relatives. We were surprised the floor didn’t collapse from all of those bodies jumping up and down.
It was fun to relive those glory days and remember what life was like in the early 1970s, when, in the fall, Nebraska was decked out in red and white.
In Norfolk, most downtown store owners dressed the mannequins in their windows in red and white, painted slogans on their windows (with red paint, of course) and filled their stores with all things red — blankets, jackets, shirts, blouses, hats, caps, gloves — even suit coats and dresses.
That’s right — suit coats and dresses. After all, those were the days when men often wore suit coats to games while women wore skirts or dresses and high heels. Just imagine climbing to the top row of Memorial Stadium wearing high heels. Makes my feet hurt thinking about it. But If memory serves me right, I wore a skirt and red blouse to the first game I attended back in the 1960s. (Yes, I’m old.) That seems ridiculous now, but that was the fashion then, as were the fedora hats made famous by Bob Devaney and Paul “Bear” Bryant, the longtime coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, one of the Huskers’ rivals at the time.
Of course, there were plenty of red cowboy hats in the stadium. I had one for a while, although I don’t recall ever wearing it to a game. It ended up in the Missouri River during an outing with a bunch of Iowans who didn’t appreciate my apparel choice.
A few other mementos from that era have survived, including a couple of the little red, Styrofoam footballs we put on our car antennas. Mine were a promotional item given away by an oil company. Today, they wouldn’t last 30 seconds before being swiped. Then they were just one more way to celebrate all things Husker. Ahh, the glory days. GBR.