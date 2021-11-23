$6 ticket worth every cent

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Boone and Madison. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&