50 years on, ‘M*A*S*H’ holds up

The first episode of television dramedy “M*A*S*H” aired just over 50 years ago, in September 1972. The series would conclude 11 seasons later as one of the most-watched TV shows in U.S. history, and its 1983 finale “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen” held the record for most-watched U.S. broadcast until 2010, when it was beat out by the Super Bowl. The finale still claims the record for most-watched episode of television 40 years after it aired.
“M*A*S*H” might be 27 years older than me, but I maintain that it deserves the hype it garnered during its initial run and holds up exceedingly well. I have a lot of thoughts on why this is, but I’ll focus on just one facet that might prove interesting: The length of seasons.
No kidding — I really think that has a lot to do with why “M*A*S*H” is so consistently fun and compelling to watch and why I find myself revisiting it more frequently than I do more recent shows.
Longer seasons mean, for one, you’ve got a lot more time to spend with characters. In the past few years, dramatic television has shifted toward a more filmic production style. Episodes are increasingly long and seasons shorter. Plots are tightly packaged and maintain an arc for the duration of an eight- to 12-episode season. There’s nothing wrong with this style of production, but it does necessitate a consistent story pace and flat-out kills any opportunities for so-called “filler episodes.”
Filler episodes, in my opinion, get an undeservedly bad rap. When they’re poorly done, they wreck the flow of a season. “M*A*S*H” had a few of these; season one’s “Edwina” and 10’s “That Darn Kid” are particularly bad.
When they’re good, though, a filler episode gives viewers a chance to observe characters in low-stakes situations: What do they do when there’s nothing to do?
I’d argue that a lot of the charm and emotional power of “M*A*S*H” come from the space afforded by a 25-episode season. Season one’s Writers Guild Award nominee script “Sometimes You Hear the Bullet” — one of the first successful examples of TV “dramedy” (the 50th anniversary of this episode’s original airing is next Saturday, Jan. 28, by the way) — is obviously phenomenal. But it arguably wouldn’t have been as great if the entirety of the first season of “M*A*S*H” had been just as emotionally intense. The episode stands out because the season was long, allowing for contrast in plot intensity.
Up through “Bullet,” our leading man Hawkeye has been a morally informed but generally amiable comic character. In “Bullet,” episode 17, the previous more-than-half of a season of lower-stakes character development pays off in a big way. You really believe that the character is hurt by (spoilers for ... an episode from 1972) his inability to save a childhood friend from death, because we really haven’t seen him so visibly upset before. If the season was condensed to eight episodes, that emotional hit wouldn’t have worked nearly so well.
Drama functions best when it’s allowed to breathe. Maintaining a single pace for a full season is exhausting at best and boring at worst. The long seasons and lower-stakes contrast episodes of “M*A*S*H” give its emotional highs more impact than they’d have in a modern, more condensed TV format.
A second reason I’m extolling the virtues of a long season, and saying it went a long way toward making “M*A*S*H” so good: It gives writers room to experiment.
Now, admittedly, sometimes this space for experimentation made “M*A*S*H” a lot worse. There were plenty of experimental episodes that were cool in concept, but absolutely did not work in practice. “Point of View,” for instance, which is shot from the perspective of a wounded man and involves a lot of the cast looking directly into the camera, is terribly awkward to watch. The much-maligned “Hawkeye,” in which the titular character gets a concussion and must monologue for the whole duration of a 25-minute episode to stay awake, is also a little uncomfortable.
But experimental episodes like “Life Time,” for example, worked so well that they more than made up for the clunkers. “Life Time” was filmed with the intention that all the action in the episode happened “live” in the space of 25 minutes, while Hawkeye raced the clock to perform a dicey arterial graft. This episode’s first-ever (as far as I’m aware) incorporation of a real-time plot device in a sitcom episode paved the way for later real-time takes like Seinfeld’s “The Chinese Restaurant” and Friends’ “The One Where No One’s Ready.”
And “The Interview,” an experimental episode framed as a documentary about the characters, is considered a television classic. It even made it onto one of TV Guide’s lists of top 100 TV episodes. I doubt an episode so bizarrely out of the standard format could have aired in a modern short-season format. There just wouldn’t be enough time.
“M*A*S*H” is still phenomenal 50 years later because (in addition, of course, to phenomenal writing and directing and acting ...) it had the time to endear itself to viewers. Audiences spent a lot of time getting to know the cast, and writers were given room to develop characters before ramping up on emotional and dramatic plot lines. Twenty-five-episode seasons gave the series space to experiment, resulting in a few lemons and even more all-time classic narrative formats that have influenced TV ever since.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with the modern push toward movie-like TV, but when we lost filler episodes, low-stakes plots and long seasons, we lost out on the opportunities for writers to get creative with format and work with long-term characterization of the sort that makes “M*A*S*H” a hall-of-famer show.
