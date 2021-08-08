When a movie’s opening sequence alone has you chuckling, it’s usually a good sign.
And this held true for me when watching the 1980 film “Airplane!” for the first time, after much nagging from coworkers.
When I told a coworker I’d never seen “Airplane!” she said, “Surely you can’t be serious.” I now get the reference.
If you’re looking for deep or highly intellectual humor, “Airplane!” is probably not the movie for you.
It’s made up of mostly clever gags and bits, mild obscenities, reoccurring jokes and some very dated humor (keep in mind it was made over 40 years ago).
Having said that, it kept me laughing throughout.
Some of my personal highlights were the bar fight involving two Girl Scouts, the “drinking problem” the main character develops which makes him literally unable to drink and the blow-up autopilot, Otto.
There are one or two really stupid scenes that you just have to get through, like when Ted and Elaine meet, but these are short and don’t hold the film back much.
All the small gags and bits are what really make the movie, in my opinion. They keeping you laughing, or at least smiling, in between the bigger jokes.
And as the movie goes on, the reoccurring jokes get wilder and funnier — Ted literally boring to death whoever he’s sitting next to, for example.
Overall, I’d have to say this movie stands the test time, and I’d encourage other younger people who haven’t seen it yet to watch it.
My verdict: 4.5 out 5 stars.