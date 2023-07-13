4-H show sees high comeback rates among youths

MADISON — The exhibitor’s attire was simple: A pair of denim jeans outfitted with a cowboy hat, boots and a green shirt that celebrated the 150th run of the Madison County Fair, which progressed Wednesday afternoon with a 4-H rabbit show.
4-H animal shows, which can feature dogs, rabbits and horses, seek to give youths in Madison County the opportunity to present their furry friend to a judge, who offers constructive criticism on how to properly care for and raise animals in return.
Dean Castillo — a member of the 4-H program in Fremont and seasoned rabbit observer — was selected as the judge for Wednesday’s rabbit show and interacted with more than 30 exhibitors, an increase according to Anneeta Ketelsen, an event manager who participated in the show herself as a child.
“Our numbers are up because we’ve got well over 60 rabbits, which is fantastic,” she said.
The rabbit show has three categories: Showmanship, which includes senior, intermediate and junior divisions; breeding, which includes junior, intermediate and senior doe and buck divisions; and market, which includes fryer, meat and roaster divisions that are organized by the weight of the rabbit.
In particular, the showmanship category focuses on the overall condition and grooming of the rabbit and included 33 rabbits on Wednesday. How an exhibitor holds an animal, rear hocks and straightness of legs are some of the items up for critique during a presentation.
“(Judges) are making sure (exhibitors) are meeting all of the expectations from the tip of their nose to the tip of their tail,” Ketelsen said.
A soft breeze and sunshine accompanied a crowd of roughly 30 as rabbits of different breeds, color, spot patterns and size were shown to Castillo, with each presentation lasting about 10 minutes.
Ketelsen said about 85% of youths who participate in the show tend to make consistent reappearances in the years that follow.
“Watching the kids go through the show really does break their shell. They grow through the 4-H show,” she said.