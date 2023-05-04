There’s been a Baumann sibling at Lutheran High Northeast for 22 years straight.
That time is coming to an end as Zachary Baumann, a Lutheran High senior, prepares to graduate, ending a decades-long family legacy.
“It’s definitely hard for me,” Baumann said of graduating soon, “because Lutheran High, the thing I love most about it is that it’s kind of like another family. It’s so small, you get to know everyone.”
“I’ve been in this building since I was born,” Baumann added.
Baumann’s oldest brother, 18 years his elder, was a senior at Lutheran High the year that the youngest Baumann was born. One or more of the six Baumann siblings have been in attendance at the high school since 2001.
Baumann acknowledged that he knew his whole life that he’d end up at Lutheran High but never had a problem with knowing where he was headed: “I always wanted to go,” he said of the school.
He added that the family’s relationship with Lutheran High runs deeper than just a long span of attendance. Before the school had a physical building, when it was only an association of churches, the Baumann household served as the mailbox address for the organization. “Our family’s just always been involved,” Baumann said.
Involved is a great word to describe Baumann’s extracurricular life at Lutheran High.
“I’ve been involved in, I think it’s nine or 10 activities. This year, at least,” Baumann said.
A few activities he’s participated in over his four years at the high school include basketball, cross country, speech, mock trial, musical, one-act, band, FFA, Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society.
“There’s probably something I’m forgetting,” Baumann acknowledged, after pausing to think. He added that he was used to having 12- to 14-hour school days between all of his activities, but now that the semester is starting to wind down, he “gets to go home after school.”
The break won’t last long. As of April 17, Baumann had committed to the Nebraska Army National Guard. He’ll head to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for basic training in September.
Baumann said he was inspired to join by several family members who previously served in the military and in law enforcement.
“I’ve always had that urge to serve,” Baumann said.
That community-focused mindset comes through loud and clear — it’s hard to get Baumann to talk about himself.
When asked what he likes to do for fun, he answered that he enjoys spending time with friends and family, and then segued into a discussion of what work responsibilities he takes on and the ways he assists his family at home.
He answered a question about what he looks forward to most about his post-graduation plans by stating that he’s excited to come back to Nebraska and serve the community.
After much prompting, Baumann eventually gave a personal answer regarding what he’d most like people to know about himself: “I try to put other people first.”
It’s pretty clear Baumann succeeds.