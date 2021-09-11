The feeling of dread, anguish and helplessness didn’t invade the school day of local Norfolk teachers until well after both towers were aflame.
Sept. 11, 2001, started out as a normal, clear late-summer day, but it finished with the confused faces of students as they traveled home to their parents, minds full of unanswered questions.
For Chris Swenson, a social studies teacher at Norfolk Junior High at the time, the news of One World Trade Center getting struck by a plane came right before school started. A neighboring teacher popped his head in his classroom — not yet filled with eighth graders — to let him know.
Like many other teachers, it was a perplexing situation at first. Sure, it was shocking, but not catastrophic. Swenson had a TV in his classroom, the boxy kind perched on top of a tall metal cart. He switched on the “Today Show.”
“Eventually, my students started to come in, so I told them what supposedly happened. I said, ‘Is it OK if I keep it on mute?’ They were fine with that,” he said. “I remember thinking, how are they going to get that fire out?”
Brent Gatzemeyer, Norfolk High School gym teacher, remembers he was driving to school with the radio on when he heard the local broadcasters say that “something was going on in New York City.” It was 7:45 a.m.
“They said one of the centers was on fire,” he said. “I didn’t think twice about it and went to teach first period.”
It wasn’t until third period when he thought about it again. He was outside near the track with his class when a passerby said, “They bombed the other tower!” He remembers fear sinking in. After class, he went to the library and asked what was going on.
That’s when he saw the TV. Both towers had collapsed. But he still had to go on with the rest of the day. Norfolk High didn’t cut the day short, and he had classes to manage.
He didn’t realize the scope of the attacks — even the fact that a second plane existed — until he got home after school. He was glued to the television screen until 1 a.m. the next day.
“I don’t really know if other teachers knew much about it (during the day),” he said. “When I got home, President Bush had landed in Omaha.”
It was almost an hour after the first tower was hit when Jeanette Schipporeit heard of the news. The Christ Lutheran teacher was in charge of seventh grade at the time.
She went across the hall into another seventh grade classroom when a student asked her if she knew what had happened. Students were asking questions, confused about what was going on, but Schipporeit couldn’t give an answer, she said.
“We didn’t have TVs in all of the classrooms back then. So someone brought a TV into a (separate) classroom,” she said. “Different teachers were popping in throughout the day. Thinking back on it, that probably wasn’t our smartest move to have that going all day long.”
Later that morning, Christ Lutheran’s principal decided to call a special chapel at the church for the entire school. Students crowded in the pews with little understanding except that prayers were needed.
Then Schipporeit learned that not only did the two towers get hit, but the Pentagon as well. A terrible sense of unknown started to set in. She had a former student with whom she kept in close touch who was in the Navy. His office was in the Pentagon.
She had to painstakingly go on with teaching while thinking about him in Washington, D.C. What she didn’t know is he had left a message on her phone sometime later that afternoon to tell her he was OK.
“I had to wait that whole day to find out if they were OK,” she said with a lump in her throat. “They had been on the night shift instead, so they were not even present in the Pentagon that day. But I had no idea.”
Some teachers at Christ Lutheran made the decision not to tell the younger students about the attack. Instead, they tried their best to go on like normal.
Carey Portwood, a third grade teacher at the time, said she couldn’t help flocking back to the lone TV to see the events unfold. While crying between classes, she watched as the smoke billowed out of the skyscrapers, as law enforcement swarmed and as people jumped to their deaths.
“You have to gather yourself together. If you have tears, they want to know why you’re crying. You have to kind of stuff it down for them,” she said of her students. “Because it can bother them a lot if you’re upset — they want to know what’s happening.”
Her students knew something was wrong, but they didn’t know what. Some asked questions, but she made sure to give vague answers and direct the class back to regular lessons.
“You don’t want to scare them and then they are having nightmares at night. But yet, they kind of have to understand the world they live in,” Portwood said.
As a junior high history teacher, Swenson decided to discuss the events of 9/11 starting from the day it all happened. He let each class witness what was being reported live on TV.
“I pretty much told them, what I was going to teach today I’m not going to, because you are going to be living history,” he said.
When his eighth graders asked what was happening, Swenson said he didn’t want to speculate, but it was probably a terrorist group. That brought on a rampage of questions — Who would do this? What do they have against us? Will they attack anywhere in Nebraska?
He tried to answer the questions in his lessons during the weeks that followed 9/11. Even today, Swenson said that class was the nicest one he’s ever had in his 28 years of teaching. He thought the attacks made them realize how precious life was.
Swenson, Schipporeit, Portwood and Gatzemeyer all went on to teach at their districts for more than 20 years. But as each milestone of 9/11 passed by, that grim day stuck in the classroom, scrambling for information, comes back into their minds.
“It’s become a current event. But for the kids today, it’s in the past and they don’t have a whole big connection to it,” said Schipporeit, who retired in May. “I’m not sure if students now truly understand the significance of it all.”