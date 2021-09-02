The story of the failed 1910 Meadow Grove State Bank robbery begins in explosions and ends in gunfire, any way you look at it. It is violent, brutal and straight out disgusting at times. But the story relates to other major events in the state around that time, and it paints a picture of what life could be like 110 years ago.
Bombs at the bank
The story begins early on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 10, 1910, when a group of robbers tried to break into the Meadow Grove State Bank. They broke through the vault using charges of dynamite but were unable to break into the safe itself.
The sound of the explosions was heard by the locals, and the robbers made their escape on a stolen buggy at about 5 a.m. that morning. It was believed there were five robbers at the time.
The search
At least some of the robbers made it to a farm west of Norfolk at about 5 p.m., which was when Constable A.W. Finkhouse saw them “come out of the corn.”
Finkhouse followed the four men at a distance. At one point, the robbers noticed him and dropped to their knees in firing position. Finkhouse remained calm, though. He kept walking as though he didn’t notice them and started heading in a different direction to throw them off. The robbers resumed their trek, but Finkhouse kept them in his sight until they reached Norfolk.
Finkhouse reported what he knew to Earl Ray, who had been sworn in as a sheriff’s deputy, when he arrived in Norfolk, and went to go eat.
Moments later, he heard shots ring out.
The gunfight
Ray and Eli Gascoigne, who’d also been deputized, began searching for the robbers.
They found two men who met the description of the robbers. The deputies drew their revolvers and ordered the men to put up their hands.
One of the men complied. The other pulled out his gun and fired three shots at the deputies, who returned fire.
The deputies fired four shots, at least one of which hit the robber who fell to the ground before scrambling away and escaping.
There were two other men who escaped along with the wounded man but hadn’t been involved in the gunfight.
The prisoner
The man who surrendered was later identified as Thomas Slavin.
However, Slavin seemed to have doubts about surrendering. After putting his hands up, they seemed to waver and inch toward his hip pocket, where he had a revolver. Ray acted quickly and pointed his own revolver in Slavin’s face.
“(Slavin’s) life would probably have been snuffed out had he not immediately stiffened his hands and arms high above his head,” the Daily News wrote.
Slavin was taken to the jail. When asked where he was from, he said, “I ain’t got no home.”
Deputies and other law enforcement continued to search the area looking for the escaped robbers but were unable to catch any of them.
The work of ‘Shorty’ Gray?
Although the rest of the robbers were never caught, Madison County Sheriff C.S. Smith believed he knew who was responsible.
Smith believed a man called “Shorty” Gray was behind the robbery. Gray, whose real name was Charles Taylor, had a history in Madison County.
Gray had attended Madison County Fairs as early as the late 1890s. Sometime in 1910, he’d been driven out of the City of Madison by the marshal because of his “connection with a gang of immoral men and women.”
Additionally, “Gray had charge of several houses with unsavory reputations.”
After the Meadow Grove robbery, Smith chased Gray from Crofton to Yankton before losing his trail.
Smith’s suspicion was confirmed by Slavin, who said Gray was ringleader of the robbers. This confession had a profound impact on Slavin, though.
“Slavin is now a raving maniac and is confined in a state asylum,” the Daily News reported in 1912. “The belief that Gray and his gang would kill him, because he gave officers information which would aid them in arresting Gray, caused Slavin’s insanity.”
Gray’s end
The law eventually caught up to Gray, and he was sentenced to serve time in the state penitentiary.
Unfortunately, Gray’s knowledge of explosives came in handy for him.
On March 13, 1912, Gray escaped along with two other inmates. The details of the escape are hazy, but it was later discovered nitroglycerin was smuggled to Gray and a knife to one of the other escapees.
Three penitentiary employees were killed during the escape.
Law enforcement caught up with the three men at a farm near Gretna five days later. During the ensuing gunfight, Gray was shot and killed, as was a farmer by a stray bullet. One of the other convicts killed himself, and the third, wounded, surrendered.
“It’s a blessing for the entire state and a great relief to every officer in the state,” Smith said after hearing about Gray’s death. “Gray was a desperado of the worst type. He would kill anyone who came in his way when he was committing a crime.”
Cut up Shorty
There’s one last piece to the story. After Gray died, there were rumors that souvenirs were being made from his skin.
According to an Oct. 26, 1912, Daily News article succinctly titled “Cut Up Shorty Gray,” Nebraska University authorities denied “the current rumor that souvenir pocketbooks, made from the tanned skin of the body of ‘Shorty’ Gray,” were being sold.
The bodies of Gray and the other convicts were given to the university for use by students in the school’s medical department, and pocketbooks allegedly made from Gray were being sold for high prices in Lincoln.
The chancellor at the time said the rumors were false and that students did not have access to the bodies.