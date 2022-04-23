Feet could not keep still in the Norfolk High School building on Friday.
As the Norfolk High School Jazz Band One performed, audience members’ shoes tapped along to the smooth beat. People intermittently cheered on the students from their seats.
The band's performance was just one of many at the annual district music contest in Norfolk.
Norfolk High was among 19 schools from across Northeast Nebraska that attended the music contest, which lasted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each school provided a variety of sounds from their jazz bands, show choirs, percussion ensembles, glees and more.
“It's a big undertaking. But we're probably one of the biggest sites in the state; we host 18 schools, 19 including Norfolk,” said Todd Cook, the music director for Norfolk High School.
It’s the first time in a couple of years that the contest has allowed spectators.
Denise Bender, the Norfolk High School orchestra director, said this year’s event was extra special for her.
She wasn’t able to see her daughter play in the contest before she graduated due to COVID-19. But this year she was able to hear her son perform in the Norfolk Jazz Band before he graduates.
“So we started right away at 8:00 this morning and we were on stage with the orchestra, and we were warming up and I wanted to say thank you to the seniors and I had already broken down in tears,” Bender said. “It's been a great day. But it's very emotional because these kids are performing for the last time.”
Norfolk High School has been hosting the district music contest for decades, Bender said.
The school’s Johnny Carson Theatre and other music-friendly rooms are one of the reasons Norfolk continues to host the contest.
“We're just so fortunate to have the Johnny Carson Theatre, and we have that facility to perform in all the time,” Bender said. “The communities around here, they perform in gyms or maybe a stage on a jamb or something, and that's fine. But I think our facility does help. And we have a really strong music booster organization, and they are so supportive.”
There were more than 200 musical performances at the contest, which took place in six different rooms at Norfolk High School.
Norfolk High students, among other students from Northeast Nebraska, performed exceptionally well in the contest.
Bender said Norfolk has kept the tradition of musical excellence alive throughout the years.
“The tradition is long-standing,” Bender said. “But I think maybe because the directors care so much and we want the kids to succeed and they know the reputation and want to continue that.”