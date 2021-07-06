Technology, fashion and culture may all change, but certain discussions go on relatively unchanged from one generation to the next.
For example, it seems Norfolkans of July 8, 1888, were discussing growth, just as they are today.
A letter from an individual signed “Knight of the Grip,” who describes himself as “a traveler through this western world,” speaks volumes.
“There is a future in store for Norfolk, but a very few of your citizens do not seem to think so; their only apparent idea is, that there is no need of encouraging its growth; they are content with Norfolk just as it is,” he writes.
But, according to the author, these citizens have the wrong attitude.
“Every citizen should work for Norfolk's good, and not discourage the new enterprises that you are starting. ... Why should the few men of less pluck and nerve object because they have not the good fortune to be interested financially in what is a success.”
The author goes on to predict Norfolk’s future.
“(The author) does not look at your position and prospects through rose colored glasses, nor does he predict for Norfolk a big boom, but a great growth and a steady increase, so that there will be no rival within 100 miles of your charming city of the Elkhorn.”
The Daily News staff seem to have agreed, at least in part.
“One trouble with Norfolk is that there are to many people here who are enterprising when It costs neither money nor exertion to be so,” reads an article on that day’s front page.
The article goes on to compare these people to “mossbacks” who “always oppose, and never contribute a cent toward, every public project.”
The article concludes with a particularly scathing, and dated, comparison.
“They are like Joe Hooker’s cavalry, good on dress parade but not worth a cuss for actual service.”
THE BIG picture may look about the same, but the details have definitely changed.
It’s difficult to imagine Norfolk, or just about anywhere, without electricity.
Many of us spend most of our day in front of one kind of screen or another. We communicate over phones and through computers. And if the power went out, many of us would be left with nothing to do.
But in 1888, electric lighting alone was novel.
“Mr. Ford, general manager of the Edison manufacturing company, is superintending the work of putting in the Norfolk electric light system,” the Daily News reported that day.
Cellphones were more than a hundred years away from coming to Norfolk, and telephones were also absent at this time.
But that was about to change, as the Daily News reported a telephone exchange was coming to town that would serve as the hub for all northern Nebraska.
In the meantime, though, Norfolkans would have to “be getting their mouths into the proper pucker for yelling ‘hello!’ in good shape.”