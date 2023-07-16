Coming from behind was the trend during Saturday night’s “A” features at Off Road Speedway.
Only one of the four IMCA division winners began the race among the first three rows in the starting grid, while the other three started at least four rows behind the pole sitter.
Making up the most ground on Saturday was Lincoln’s Cade Richards, who travelled from the sixth row in the field of 16 cars to the front to earn his first Off Road Speedway win.
Richards survived a four-car battle for fourth to enter the top three with 14 of the 25 laps left then, without a caution to help close the gap, still had to catch up to race leader Travis Birkley–which meant winning a duel with Alex Banks, who was also in pursuit.
Richards caught and passed Banks on the inside one lap later and, using the high side of the track to gain momentum, was able to pass Birkley on the outside while exiting turn four just before catching up to lapped traffic.
Richards was still able to navigate a path to the finish line, pulling away during the final six laps for the win, with Wakefield’s Birkley taking second place and Banks, of Newman Grove, finishing third.
Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson was on the outside of row five at the beginning of the 18-lap IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature–a race that got off to a rough start with a red caution after a four-wide set of cars entered turn one but didn’t squeeze successfully through turn two, with Travis Landauer’s No. 45 car riding the wall a short distance before ending up resting on the hood of fellow-Norfolkan Travis Flemming.
A complete restart without the two incapacitated cars moved Wilkinson into row four, and five laps later he passed race leader Jace Malasek as the pair raced down the backstretch. They continued to battle for the lead during the final 12 laps–including a singe-file caution and restart caused by debris on the racetrack with three laps remaining.
Wilkinson’s victory is his fourth this season at Off Road Speedway, while Malasek, of Emerson, grabbed a second-place finish that is his second top five this summer at the track.
Using a burst of speed immediately out of the restart, Nate Buck of Neligh finessed his way through a four-car competition to advance from sixth place with two laps left into third-place–edging Norfolk’s Shannon Pospisil at the finish line.
Despite starting in the fourth row, James Roebuck of Genoa still managed a win in the IMCA SportMods feature.
Roebuck darted between cars one lap after the race’s second and final caution to get the lead, then held off Cameron Meyer from Pierce the last eight laps as the two cars finished first and second, respectively.
Jacob Slough of Doniphan narrowly picked up third place following a seven-lap battle with Randolph’s Wes Hochstein.
After a quick move into the middle of the pack that resulted in a brief four-wide battle for the lead, Neligh’s Kyle Wilkinson eventually added to his points lead with a win in the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature.
Wilkinson and Norfolk’s Ron Pettitt provided a two-car race-long battle as the rest of the field spread out behind them, but Wilkinson eventually secured the win with Pettitt finishing second and Neligh’s Derek Sehi in third.
Norfolkan Kyle Reed won his fourth of the season’s nine features in the four-cylinder class. Christian Krueger of Pierce was awarded second place and AJ Hawthorne of Battle Creek third.
No regular program of racing will be held at Off Road Speedway on Saturday, the 22nd, as the track prepares for its second special event of the season featuring the XR Super Series cars on July 23, 24th, and 25th.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
LATE MODELS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cade Richards, Lincoln; 2. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 3. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 4. Matt Haase; 5. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 6. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 7. Brock Carlson, Winside; 8. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 9. Chase Osborne; 10. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 11. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 12. Joey Haase; 13. Ben Sukup; 14. Denton Duncan, Ravenna; 15. JR Coover; 16. Dylan Schmer, Aurora. (B Feature) 1. B. Johnson, 2. J. Haase, 3. D. Johnson, 4. Coover. (Heat 1) 1. Richards, 2. M. Haase. (Heat 2) 1. Vanosdall, 2. Carlson. (Heat 3) 1. Schmer, 2. Dumpert.
STOCK CARS: (11 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Ron Pettitt; 3. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 4. Tejay Mielke; 5. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 6. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 7. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 8. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 9. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 10. John Hadcock, Wayne; 11. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne. (Heat 1) 1. Pettitt, 2. C. Bruns. (Heat 2) 1. Mielke, 2. Wilkinson.
HOBBY STOCKS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 3. Nate Buck, Neligh; 4. Shannon Pospisil; 5. Jim Kimmel; 6. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 7. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 8. Nic Kimmel, Hoskins; 9. Joe Rosberg; 10. Joe Beller; 11. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 12. Stephanie Reynolds; 13. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 14. Gage Koch; 15. Travis Flemming; 16. Travis Landauer. (B Feature) 1. Spann, 2. Pospisil, 3. Paxton Stubbs, Ravenna, 4. Jordan Uehling. (Heat 1) 1. Wilkinson, 2. Buck. (Heat 2) 1. Malasek, 2. Bruhn. (Heat 3) 1. Landauer, 2. Koch. (Heat 4) 1. J. Kimmel, 2. Arduser.
SPORTMODS: (9 cars) (“A” feature) 1. James Roebuck, Genoa; 2. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 3. Jacob Slough, Doniphan; 4. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 5. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 6. Anthony Trotta, Columbus; 7. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 8. Darick Lamberson, Grand Island; 9. Michael Wolfe, Hartington. (Heat 1) 1. Wolfe, 2. Slough. (Heat 2) 1. Roebuck, 2. Lamberson.
SPORT COMPACTS:(6 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Reed; 2. Christian Kruger, Pierce; 3. AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; 4. Anthony Ahlman; 5. Colby Roland, Oakdale; 6. Leonard Carnes, Meadow Grove. (Heat 1) Reed, 2. Ahlman.