Ron and Tanner Pettitt had a special father-son experience Saturday night at Off Road Speedway.
The duo — both Norfolk drivers — finished first and second in the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature for the first time ever.
“This was the first time we ever finished first and second — it was a good night,” Ron said. “I’m more excited about Tanner finishing second than for me winning.”
The victory was Ron’s second of the season at Off Road Speedway in 14 nights on the track, while the second-place finish is Tanner’s fourth top five finish in nine tries this year. Tanner, who has been racing for five years, is still looking for his second win since a feature victory in 2018.
“I’ve been racing about 35 years; I started right away when I graduated from high school,” Ron said. “Dale Primrose, my father-in-law, was the announcer at Riviera and got me started. These people out here (drivers and families) are all my family.”
“Tanner started racing right out of high school also, but I didn’t push him as hard because I thought I robbed him of stuff because we raced four nights a week and every weekend,” he said. “He doesn’t race every weekend, and I’m kind of glad that he doesn’t, but they’re also here racing and it keeps us together.”
Ron took advantage of a starting position on the outside of the front row, found a line he liked on the high side of the track, and led all 18 laps —despite five cautions that kept the field close behind him.
“We knew it was going to be a top lane fast track tonight, just the way it was in ‘hot laps.’ You could see there was moisture, and nobody was going up there,” Ron said. “That was going to be our line, but we were worried about somebody slide-jobbing, because they could get a good run with traction coming down the straightaway, so I just had to make sure to get into the corner good and get through it.”
Tanner, on the other hand, had to work his way forward from the fourth row to catch up to his father, which took him until the final caution with seven laps remaining.
“I knew he was there, because the last restart — they said the lineup over the loud-speaker,” Ron said. “I knew it was him, so that’s the first thing I said when I got out of the car — ’Thanks for letting me win.’ He’s got only one win, so I knew he was hungry, and I knew he had started in the back, so I knew he was fast.”
Tanner wouldn’t agree that his dad would have been satisfied to get second, saying the competition between the two “is more competitive than that.”
“He had a better car than me, I guess, but we had a pretty good car,” Tanner said. “The high side was the only place we could get our cars to work tonight. It’s fun (racing); it’s always exciting.”
Another Norfolk driver, Jeremy Hoskinson, finished third.
Pettitt said that winning has become less important to him as the years on the track have piled up — the comradery has become more meaningful.
“Winning championships, everybody forgets you tomorrow, but as family —these guys are tight,” he said. “Seeing older guys finish well tonight, like Jim Kimmel getting second in the Hobby Stocks feature, that’s what it’s all about.”
During the brief postrace trophy presentation, Ron traded the large trophy he won for winning the feature with the small trophy awarded to Carson Ronk, the child trophy-presenter for the Stock Cars feature.
“That’s something that I saw Larry Hockmeyer do when he was a young racer, and I thought that was the classiest thing ever, so I’ve done that ever since,” Ron said. “I’ve got closets full of trophies at home, but when that little kid sees that two-foot tall trophy sitting in his room — it means something to him.”
In the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature, which saw four different cars in the lead during the 15-lap race, Neligh’s Nate Buck won for the second time at Off Road Speedway.
Wyatt Lehman took the lead from fellow-Norfolkan Max Anderson three laps into the race and held it for the next six laps, but then was forced from the race with an ignition problem, leaving a three-wide group made up of Kimmel and Shannon Pospisil — both of Norfolk — and Kyle Wilkinson of Neligh briefly fighting for the front spot.
Kimmel eventually won that battle until, with three laps to go, Buck made the pass to secure the win. Kimmel held on for second while Mark Arduser of Battle Creek, coming hard out of turn four, edged Pospisil for third place.
James Roebuck of Genoa won his fourth-consecutive IMCA Sportmods “A” feature with Norfolk’s Tyler Afrank and Lincoln’s Tim Swartz taking second and third place, respectively.
In the IMCA Late Models feature race, York driver Cory Dumpert was dominating the field for the first seven laps until suffering damage to his car after running over debris from Norfolkan Kyle Prauner’s disabled car.
That left the lead in the hands of Wakefield’s Travis Birkley, who led for the next 15 laps until Ben Sukup — making his way from a starting position six rows back — caught and pass Birkley on the inside with four laps left.
Sukup, of Norfolk, earned his second-straight win at Off Road Speedway while Alex Banks of Newman Grove also squeezed past Birkley on the inside of turn four to finish second, with Birkley taking third.
On Saturday the Off Road Speedway will combine Championship Night, where points champions will be determined in all four classes, and the Lynn Langenberg Memorial night with a special appearance by the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars.