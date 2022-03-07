Fast start sends Flyers into D2 semifinals

LINCOLN – Humphrey St. Francis’ strong first quarter gave the Flyers plenty of breathing room to withstand late surges by Diller-Odell in Monday’s Class D2 girls basketball state tournament.
The Flyers jumped out to a 17-point lead after the opening period, making the Griffins’ late 14-0 and 7-0 runs relatively harmless in a 58-44 first-round victory at Lincoln North Star.
Humphrey St. Francis (24-3) scored 18 unanswered points to race out to a 23-4 advantage. Hannah Baumgart and Isabel Preister both had six points during that run.
“We got off to a great start and our defense was clicking early,” Flyers coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “We executed the game plan well, so we had a great start. We hit some shots early.”
Kaylee Stricklin – who amassed 16 points and 19 rebounds – said a strong team defensive effort sparked the strong start during which Diller-Odell (16-8) had seven turnovers.
“Emma (Baumgart) did a fabulous job guarding No. 23 (Myleigh Weers, who averages 20.7 points),” she said. “The whole game plan was denying 23 the ball, and Emma did that. The rest of the guys were also amazing tonight.”
Weers was limited to 13 points on 4-for-14 shooting.
Despite cooling off and shooting 1-for-13 from the floor in the second quarter, the Flyers still outscored the Griffins 10-8 in that period to take a 33-14 halftime advantage.
A big reason was St. Francis’ domination on the boards, which resulted in repeated putback attempts and a 55-31 advantage in rebounds for the game.
“We’re not the tallest team on the court, but we work on rebounding every single day, and that helps us out a lot,” Stricklin said. “That’s my goal on the team – to get the rebounds. I’ve been playing since freshman year and I’m super strong. I know if I get the rebound to go up really strong with it and they’ll foul me.”
Reichmuth said rebounding was a focus in this matchup.
“We talked about it three or four different times during timeouts or halftime,” he said. “I thought that was a key. A couple times we got a little lazy on a couple rebounds, but that (rebounding advantage) was key.
“That was a good ballclub we beat today. They have more weapons than you think.”
That showed when Diller-Odell made its late comeback bid. Trailing 45-19 late in the third quarter, the Griffins went on a 14-0 run to close within 12.
After the Flyers went back up by 16, Diller-Odell charged back to within 10.
The Griffins called a timeout right before Reichmuth wanted one, and that gave the Flyers the break they needed.
“We needed a little bit of time to settle down,” he said. “I don’t think there was fear in their eyes, but we were throwing passes that we normally didn’t throw. We needed to regroup, and that helped us.”
Hannah Baumgart and Kylee Wessel both had 10 points for St. Francis, which advances to Wednesday’s 7:45 p.m. semifinal against O'Neill St. Mary's at the Devaney Sports Center.
Diller-Odell 6 8 13 17 -- 44
Humphrey SF 23 10 12 13 -- 58
DILLER-ODELL (16-8): Madelyn Meyerle 11; Lilly Swanson 9; Baileigh Vilda 1; Mallory Denner 7; Myleigh Weers 13; Keira Kennerberg 3; Rachel Stanosheck.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (24-3): Emma Baumgart 0; Hannah Baumgart 10; Jalyssa Hastreiter 8; Kylee Wessel 10; Kaylee Stricklin 16; Shelby Gilsdorf 7; Isabel Preister 6; Karly Kessler 1.