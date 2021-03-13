Fast start dooms Blue Devils

LINCOLN — After pulling one of the biggest upsets of the tournament in the opening round of the Class C1 Nebraska state tournament, Wayne found itself in the consolation game Saturday morning after a semifinal loss Friday night.
The Blue Devils were matched up with Omaha Concordia in the third-place game after the Mustangs took two-time defending C1 state champion Auburn to overtime Friday night before ending up in the consolation game as well.
Concordia came out swinging Saturday morning, hitting five of its first seven shots from the field — all behind the 3-point line — to establish a 17-7 lead just under six minutes into the game.
“I watched them the last couple of days and a lot of their game tape leading up to the state tournament, so I knew they could shoot,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “But I couldn’t believe that start. They were making them from all over.”
Wayne struck first, though, hitting the first 3-pointer less than a minute into the game when Brandon Bartos fired one in from long range with 7:16 left in the first to give his team a 3-0 lead.
After back-to-back 3s by Concordia, Jacob Phelps found Treyton Blecke streaking to the basket to make it 6-5 before the Mustang attack heated up.
“As the game went on, we kind of got our legs under us but we had dug quite a hole,” Sweetland said. “We did a nice job of slowing them down some as we settled in.”
The Mustangs maintained an advantage the rest of the first half, but Wayne made a couple of runs at Concordia in the second half.
After trailing by 17 early in the third frame, the Blue Devils began nibbling away at the deficit.
Daniel Judd hit one of two free throws for Wayne before Bartos connected from downtown again, this time with 5:55 left in the third to make it 34-19.
Tanner Walling hit a floater in the lane before Judd scored again inside to cause Concordia coach Ken Kulus to call a timeout.
Concordia pushed the lead back to 15 with a basket inside and a 3-pointer, but the Blue Devils finished the third session strong with a traditional 3-point play by Phelps, a steal and layup by Bartos and another long ball by Walling.
“I was really proud of the way we kept battling,” Sweetland said. “I wasn’t surprised, but I was proud.”
The score got back to a 10-point game early in the final eight minutes before finally settling at the 60-46 final.
”Staying down here for three games is going to be really helpful for us heading into next year,” Sweetland said. “We got some great experience down here. We just need to get back to work and try to get back here again next year.”
Class C1 boys third-place game
Wayne 10 5 15 16 — 46
Concordia 17 13 11 19 — 60
WAYNE (23-7): Alex Phelps 1 1-1 3; Treyton Blecke 2 0-0 4; Carter Junck 1 1-1 3; Brandon Bartos 4 2-2 13; Tanner Walling 3 0-0 8; Jacob Kneifl 1 0-2 3; Colton Volvos 0 3-5 3; Nolan Hunke 1 0-0 2; Daniel Judd 2 3-4 7.
OMAHA CONCORDIA (23-5): Nico Orlich 1 1-2 3; Gage Kanzmeier 1 0-0 2; Zac Kulus 5 0-0 15; Elliott Wilson 0 3-4 3; Malachi Wenger 1 0-0 3; Justin Otten 2 4-4 8; Ian Groninga 4 0-2 9; Karsten Mathsen 3 2-2 11; Zach Alharithy 3 0-0 6.