If you want a fresh perspective, just take a step away.
For an even fresher perspective, take a few steps away. That’s what my husband and I did.
With the temperatures soaring into the 60s this past week, we went on a picnic. We didn’t go far —just mere steps from the house.
But we laid a blanket on the ground and soaked up the sunshine while we ate sandwiches and tried surprisingly successfully — to dissuade our dog from partaking of the meal.
It’s amazing what 20 (or 40 — who’s counting?) extra degrees on the thermometer will do for one’s spirits. It’s amazing how a respite from the same four walls can be so freeing.
It was tons of fun. It wasn’t a particularly notable event like a concert or a theater production or a cross-country trip, but it was extraordinary just the same.
Can something be “nothing really special” but “oh so special” at the same time? I have to argue that the answer is yes — and this was it.
Did you do nothing really special, which turned out to be something especially special, to celebrate the 60-degree weather? And did it give you a fresh perspective on life? I hope so and I hope so.
But I digress. I hadn’t really planned to wax poetic about picnics. Rather, I wanted to talk about fashion —or perhaps the lack thereof.
One thing about sunshine and warmth after a dreary winter of subzero temps and an all-consuming pandemic: It makes you see the world in a new light. It certainly opened my husband’s eyes. He looked at me, kind of grabbed the material of my pants, and said, “Are these called capris?”
“Yes,” I said, impressed that he knew that.
“Are they still in fashion?” he asked (earnestly wanting to know as opposed to getting in a good-natured dig about my choice of attire).
“I don’t know,” I said truthfully. “Probably not. I doubt that any of my clothes are in fashion.”
That last part isn’t quite true. I do have some items that would pass muster out in the “real world” — that is, away from the ranch. In any event, I have some items that (probably) would not cause my children embarrassment if they were seen with me while I was wearing said items.
But as for capris, I’m not sure where those fall on the spectrum of trendiness. After a year of mostly staying home, does anyone know what is trendy and what is not?
The only TV station that we get is NET, so we enjoy a commercial-free life. That’s good, to be sure — but also bad in terms of figuring out how outdated my wardrobe is.
Of course, the beauty of a pandemic — if the term “beauty” can be applied to a catastrophe like a pandemic — is that fashion is a moot point. Does it really matter whether capris are in or out? My husband is one of the only people who see me, and although he knows what capris are, he doesn’t know whether they’re in style — so, then, it seems that the answer is clearly no.
Who knows? Maybe the pandemic will have lasting effects in that we will forever maintain a fresh perspective about what is really consequential.
Maybe after this past year, we will no longer obsess about insignificant things like fashion and instead focus on what matters — like when the next picnic will be.
