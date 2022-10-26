Farming with a fire risk

Harvesting is always a high-stress, lengthy, rush-but-be-careful time, but this year it’s that multiplied by two. With negligible rains in the past four months and 9 inches of below normal precipitation for the year, it’s the second driest year to date in the past 128 years. Modern irrigation has allowed us to have a crop this fall, which we’re thankful for. But the drought has made it to be a tinder box this year, and the possibility of fire is a constant worry.
Fire is a worry every harvest even when there are ample rains. The crops have to be dried down for storage — wet corn in a bin will rot quickly — so each year farmers wait for frost to put a halt to the growing season and then they wait for the stalks and leaves to become the dry, crackly leaves that make for good harvest decorations.
Anyone who has started a campfire knows that dry leaves make great tinder so imagine acres of those leaves in a year like this. It doesn’t take much to start a fire, either. It doesn’t even take just a spark from the exhaust of a combine or a tractor, it might just be a hot bearing that comes in contact with field debris that can cause a fire in a field. Even a passing train has been known to throw off a spark into a field of dry corn. Occasionally you’ll even see the black hulk of a burnt-up combine sitting in the field, and that’s why farmers always carry fire extinguishers in their combines and semis. That’s the practice in a normal year, but this isn’t a normal year.
This year, it’s common for farmers to park a tractor and disc at the field where they’re working. If there is a fire, the first thing they want to do is disc the area and get rid of the flammable material that feeds the flames. This year, the guys also have taken along a tank of water to the field that could be used to douse any fire quickly before it gets out of control.
The thing is, not only is it extremely dry, it’s also extremely windy. If a fire does get started, it takes a lot of effort to get it out. Sparks can fly over roads and across creeks into tall grass and fields of corn. It’s a dangerous situation.
We’ve been in a no-fire rule for months on our farm. It’d be fun to have a bonfire or to have a fall campfire and roast hot dogs, but it’d also be quite foolish. It’d take only a spark to fly 50 yards away from our house to start 150 acres of corn on fire, which could easily spread into fields of unharvested corn for miles around.
Hopefully, harvest should be finished in the next 30 days when all these flammable fields will be shorn down to foot-tall stalks and then let’s pray for rain.