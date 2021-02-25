Precision agriculture is one of the ways that farming has changed the most in the past 20 years.
Mitchell Equipment of Atkinson, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, made its presence known at the center of Northeast Community College’s Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex with a large red tractor and other displays at the recent Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show in Norfolk.
Representatives of Mitchell Equipment — and others at farm shows this winter — are available to explain how GPS systems can be used for everything from planting and harvesting to entering data on fields so planters can adjust seed accordingly, saving costs on inputs, or the number of times tractors have to go across the field.
The Atkinson implement dealer also purchased Beller and Backes of Humphrey last year, greatly expanding its footprint and service area.
Chris Laursen of Mitchell Equipment said the dealer attracts farmers and ranchers within about a 2½-hour radius of Atkinson. Around Humphrey, their customers include Platte County, and some of Madison, Colfax, Stanton and Polk counties.
Mitchell Equipment is a leader in tractors, combines and other equipment and planting technology to help producers operate their machines for maximum productivity.
About 10 or 15 years ago, auto guidance came into farming, enabling producers to reduce the amount of times they cross the field. Now, there is prescription applied seed.
Ryan Hillen of Mitchell Equipment said Case-IH has planters with all the latest features that enable seed populations to be varied as the planter is pulled across the field, according to soil conditions, soil types and fertility units.
Fertilizer and other input can be varied as it is needed, avoiding waste or making sure there is sufficient fertilizer where needed.
“Most of it is driven by soil sampling, so a (producer) goes out there grid wise — maybe every acre or 2 acres or whatever. Part of it is done by historic yield data,” Hillen said.
Also, the soil variety map and soil test map are used, with all these factors combined to create a map for the appropriate input at the appropriate places.
It also is possible for the planter to sense the soil as planting takes place, with the planter depth adjusted according to moisture and conditions.
“There’s a lot more guys out there wanting to learn more about it,” Hillen said. “There’s more stuff out there with requirements to not be over-applying chemicals and fertilizers. That’s driving part of it.”
Another factor driving the technology is maximizing profits. By cutting down the cost of inputs and keeping production equal or better, that’s going to make it more profitable.
So are a lot of farmers using the technology?
“The next generation of farmers is definitely getting involved in the data side of the prescription side of it, the accuracy and precision side of it,” Hillen said. “It all depends on the individual. There are some older guys who have stayed on top of it all along. They are right up there with the next generation that’s coming up. Just like everything, though, there are some guys who haven’t kept up with it.”
And when it comes to harvesting, there’s row guide technology, which enables combines to follow the crop rows without the operator having to steer. The result is the combine perfectly picks the row at all times.
Nevertheless, Mitchell Equipment and other implements keep a full line of new and used equipment on hand because not all farmers are using the precision equipment.
“We have to service the guys who aren’t ready yet to make the next step,” Hillen said. “There’s still a market for it, and we have a lot of experience in the shops of both of our stores to be able to service the old stuff as well as the new stuff.”