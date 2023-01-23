Farmers should be mindful of nitrogen fertilizer use

Many farmers around the state use nitrogen fertilizers on their crops and fields to ensure growth and reproduction; however, many of these farmers underestimate, or simply neglect, the negative effects created by the irresponsible use of these fertilizers.
Using an excessive amount of nitrogen fertilizer many times leads to nitrate leaching and, consequently, eutrophication. Eutrophication is when a body of water is enriched with nutrients that feed algae. This algae then proceeds to grow and block sunlight from other plants in the body of water. Without sunlight reaching these other plants, they eventually are killed along with the algae itself. Because of the bacteria using oxygen to eat these plants, carbon dioxide is inevitably released. While this is common throughout the state, it can be avoided.
Overcoming this issue will not be simple. The first step will be to address the issue and recognize that it will continue to drastically harm our environment if it is not taken care of quickly. This step will be followed by direct action. Farmers need to ensure they are following regulations and are responsibly using fertilizers. While the state’s natural resources districts (NRDs) can mandate water testing and nitrate analysis, they cannot limit the amount of fertilizer a farmer uses. It is the moral obligation of the farmer to use just the necessary amount of product while considering the harmful effects that are created by not doing so.
While the best solution to this issue is to eliminate the use of nitrate fertilizers overall, it is simply unrealistic and not ideal for farmers. Until a more permanent solution to this issue is presented, it is up to farmers to be considerate of our environment and to remember that we are only fortunate enough to have one Earth and should therefore be mindful of it.