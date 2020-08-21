BATTLE CREEK — What began as a small creamery in the 1920s has evolved into a force for serving farmers throughout Northeast Nebraska today.
The support supplied to the agricultural backbone of the Nebraska economy by Farmers Pride Battle Creek Farmers Cooperative is why it was selected into the 2020 Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame, a recognition effort sponsored the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk.
“Every day, our goal is to be the right hand of the farmer to his operation and to help him do what’s best for that operation,” said Dean Thernes, general manager for Farmers Pride.
Farmers Pride began as the Battle Creek Creamery in 1928. Over the years — as farmers realized the power available to them as a cooperative in other areas — it evolved beyond milk and butter to include multiple facets of the ag industry, including fertilizer, fuel and agronomy.
“The fertilizer and the fuel were the first things that they built upon ... it just developed from there as technology grew,” said Dawn Pochop, human resources and safety manager for Farmers Pride.
Today, Farmers Pride includes 13 locations, serving 30 counties in Northeast Nebraska, as well as parts of southern South Dakota and western Iowa. It provides a full range of agronomy supplies and services, including sales of feed and seed, grain marketing, transportation and the recommendations on which products are best for the job at hand.
Farmers Pride also has a joint venture with its supplier, CHS, in the operation of Progressive Nutrition, which is based in Norfolk.
Although its headquarters are in Battle Creek, Farmers Pride has invested in facilities throughout Northeast Nebraska to better serve farmers and customers. Its full-service locations can be found in Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Madison, Osmond and Newman Grove. Other locations — Ewing, O’Neill, Laurel, Plainview, Pierce, Oakland, Snyder and Neligh — have more specialized offerings.
As a cooperative, Farmers Pride is owned by the farmer owners who have interest in its assets. It is operated by a board of directors that is elected by its roughly 2,700-person membership.
“They are the ones we are working for every day,” Thernes said. “We try to bring them value in the products that we bring them and services in grain and facilitate their needs as their operation grows and develops, and bring them sound business practices.”
Those sound business practices include helping farmers sort passing fads from advances in technology that will truly help them become more efficient, which can be a challenge, Thernes said.
“We try to stick with the things that we believe are the most efficient and most effective for the producer that helps him be the most cost efficient,” he said. “Our job is to be the right arm for that producer, to do what is right. We don’t want to just sell them a product that somebody else might be pushing if we don’t think it’s in his best interest.”
Thernes praised the “dedicated group of employees” that represents Farmers Pride. He said employees are willing to learn and want to engage with and do what is right for the farmer, and they are encouraged to engage in their communities, as well.
“They’re encouraged to be involved in the community. We talk about that from the standpoint of fire departments, ball teams, and 4-H and FFA are very high on our radar,” Thernes said. “We just want our employees to be good stewards of the communities we live in and serve.”
Farmers Pride’s contribution to its respective communities is unmistakable. In addition to encouraging its employees’ involvement, Thernes said the cooperative maintains a roughly $7 million payroll that filters directly into the area and contributes roughly $426,000 in property taxes.
“The other unique thing is ... the earnings that we have — the profits that we generate — go back into assets or to our members in the form of cash or patronage,” Thernes said. “That’s the unique thing about the cooperative system. Those dollars are staying here in Nebraska, in Northeast Nebraska.”
Thernes said he believes many businesses in Northeast Nebraska are worthy of the hall of fame recognition being given to Farmers Pride, and he feels good that the co-op was selected.
“We were very honored that someone thought of us,” he said of the nomination. “It shows that we are working hard and recognized for the good things we do.”