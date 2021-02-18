After one of the harshest colds spells in memory, there were plenty of smiles Wednesday afternoon at Northeast Community College’s Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.
And why not? Farmers and exhibitors were out of the cold. They were indoors exchanging greetings and looking at the latest agricultural and equipment advances designed to make farming easier or more profitable as part of the 34th annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show.
“Everything considered, we are extremely pleased,” said Jeffrey Steffen, station manager for WJAG, which sponsors the show.
Steffen said the show almost didn’t happen because of COVID-19. Usually the show is held in mid-January, with promotions starting in November. But at that time in November, COVID-19 was rampant and would have made it impossible to hold.
“We didn't really want to give up on the show, having contacted a lot of our vendors at that time,” he said. “We asked them if we postponed it a month or so, would you still come? Overwhelmingly they said, ‘We want to have this show. We need to have this show.’ ”
Steffen said Northeast Community College worked to help make it happen. The show is one of the biggest events held annually at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.
This year’s show includes 135 vendors, with a couple not able to make it because of conflicts with the new date. There also were some corporations that opted out of farm shows this year.
“It was kind of a hidden blessing for us because there were 30 new vendors this year,” Steffen said. “We had never been able to have more than five new vendors in any particular show. It’s always a sold-out show.”
Because of COVID-19, there are no demonstrations this year. At those type of events, people tend to gather and stand shoulder-to-shoulder.
In addition, in lieu of education events, many of the producers need chemigation and pesticide certification. UNL Extension is offering that at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Steffen said one of the most pleasing aspects of the show is its reputation for attracting serious buyers. Some shows have a lot of people walk through, but others have people who are serious about the products and are seeking to buy items that can help them.
“I give Sally Lewis, our general sales manager, a lot of credit,” Steffen said. “We have worked very, very hard to keep this show all about row crop agriculture, some production agriculture and nothing else.”
Steffen said real estate at the show is tight, so the effort is made to try to get farming, livestock or agriculture-related vendors the highest priority.
“They tell us people come here to buy,” he said. “They come with their checkbooks.”
Shuttle service to and from the parking lot is available. Admission is free, and the show continues Thursday.