2021 Farm Show

THE 45,000-SQUARE-FOOT Northeast Community College Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex is filled for WJAG’s Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

After one of the harshest colds spells in memory, there were plenty of smiles Wednesday afternoon at Northeast Community College’s Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.

And why not? Farmers and exhibitors were out of the cold. They were indoors exchanging greetings and looking at the latest agricultural and equipment advances designed to make farming easier or more profitable as part of the 34th annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show.

“Everything considered, we are extremely pleased,” said Jeffrey Steffen, station manager for WJAG, which sponsors the show.

Steffen said the show almost didn’t happen because of COVID-19. Usually the show is held in mid-January, with promotions starting in November. But at that time in November, COVID-19 was rampant and would have made it impossible to hold.

“We didn't really want to give up on the show, having contacted a lot of our vendors at that time,” he said. “We asked them if we postponed it a month or so, would you still come? Overwhelmingly they said, ‘We want to have this show. We need to have this show.’ ”

Steffen said Northeast Community College worked to help make it happen. The show is one of the biggest events held annually at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.

This year’s show includes 135 vendors, with a couple not able to make it because of conflicts with the new date. There also were some corporations that opted out of farm shows this year.

“It was kind of a hidden blessing for us because there were 30 new vendors this year,” Steffen said. “We had never been able to have more than five new vendors in any particular show. It’s always a sold-out show.”

Because of COVID-19, there are no demonstrations this year. At those type of events, people tend to gather and stand shoulder-to-shoulder.

In addition, in lieu of education events, many of the producers need chemigation and pesticide certification. UNL Extension is offering that at the Lifelong Learning Center.

Steffen said one of the most pleasing aspects of the show is its reputation for attracting serious buyers. Some shows have a lot of people walk through, but others have people who are serious about the products and are seeking to buy items that can help them.

“I give Sally Lewis, our general sales manager, a lot of credit,” Steffen said. “We have worked very, very hard to keep this show all about row crop agriculture, some production agriculture and nothing else.”

Steffen said real estate at the show is tight, so the effort is made to try to get farming, livestock or agriculture-related vendors the highest priority.

“They tell us people come here to buy,” he said. “They come with their checkbooks.”

Shuttle service to and from the parking lot is available. Admission is free, and the show continues Thursday.

Tags

In other news

Friday night tradition changed to early-morning feature

Friday night tradition changed to early-morning feature

OMAHA — Because of COVID-19, the Nebraska School Activities Association stretched out the state wrestling tournament from three days to four with Class A and Class D competing on Wednesday and Thursday, and Class B and Class C stepping on the mats on Friday and Saturday.

Learning more about Lent

Learning more about Lent

Smelling the aroma of lunch, I continue my long walk to the lunchroom. As I enter the cafeteria, I notice a smug of something on my friend’s forehead. “Hey,” I call over to her, “you have something on your forehead!” She only looks at me, as if I am incredibly dumb, and gives me a flat look …

Not Catholic, still participates

Not Catholic, still participates

Lent is a period of 40 days, from Ash Wednesday leading up to Easter. It’s a time where people will often practice fasting, or giving up something they enjoy, so they can remind themselves of Jesus’ sacrifice for them. Typically, Catholics participate in this, but I know people outside of Ca…

What does Lent consist of?

What does Lent consist of?

Lent, by definition is a “solemn religious observance in the Christian liturgical calendar that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later, before Easter Sunday.” But what does it actually consist of? Lent consists of the time where most Christians, including myself give …

Lent is a time of reflection

Lent is a time of reflection

Everyone has goals to accomplish, people to see, and places to be. I’m no exception, and sometimes I get so caught up in life, I forget to slow down and actually live in the moment.