Not wearing a belt saved Buddy Walz’s limbs and possibly his life.
Walz was working to put up a privacy fence in Norfolk one day in early September when he got caught in a tractor’s power take-off shaft.
“I went over, and I just got a little too close to it, and the roll pin caught on the PTO shaft. It caught my jeans. Then instantly I was just wrapped up around it, and it lifted my whole body up, so I was up in the air,” Walz said. “The guy I was working with was, luckily, smart enough to shut it off.”
His clothes were completely torn off. Had they not torn, Walz likely would have lost limbs or even his life, he said.
“If my jeans wouldn’t have tore, I would have got messed up pretty bad,” Walz said.
Unfortunately for farmers, PTOs aren’t the only danger.
In fact, one of the biggest dangers doesn’t involve equipment, said University of Nebraska Extension educator Megan Taylor.
“I think one of the (dangers) that really sticks out is fatigue. When you’re really tired, you’re maybe not thinking as clearly,” she said. “If you’re trying to run and get everything out of the ground when you’re tired and taking shortcuts, that’s when accidents happen.”
During harvest, when there is a rush to get a lot of work done, this danger rises, Taylor said.
Grain bins always present a danger, too, Taylor said.
“Anyone who is working with grain bins, those are just inherently more dangerous,” she said. “Make sure you’re being very careful (when working with grain bins).”
Power lines also may be dangerous for farmers, Taylor said.
“When you’re entering or exiting a field, make sure you’re looking up,” she said. “Be aware of the height of new equipment.”
Drivers on highways and roads should be patient with any farm equipment they encounter, Taylor said. Instead of trying to pass it and risk an accident, wait for it to pull off.
When accidents do happen, there are steps farmers can take to mitigate the damage, Taylor said.
“When you’re in a panic situation, it’s really hard to remember what you’re supposed to do,” she said. The key to preventing this is being prepared.
To prevent accidents or blunt their effects, that includes making sure anyone using equipment is trained on it, the equipment’s lights are working and that everyone has local emergency numbers programmed in their phone, Taylor said.
As for Walz, he counts himself lucky after escaping his accident without major injuries, he said.
“I got a pretty big gash on my leg and there were burns everywhere from when the clothes got ripped off me,” he said. At first, he thought his leg might have been broken so he went to the hospital.
“Some of the nurses there, you say PTO and they would know exactly what it was and they’re saying how lucky I am to walk away with such little injuries,” he said. “Usually when someone gets caught up, it ends in losing your life or limbs of your body, very easily.”
Walz said he’s going to be more careful around PTOs and other farming equipment in the future.
“It opened my eyes up to what can really happen,” he said. “But I’m not scared to work around the equipment. I just got to be more careful.”