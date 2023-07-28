Anderson family

MADISON — The Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben presented two families with the Farm Family awards at the Madison County Fair in the grandstand arena earlier this month.

One family, the Andersons of Newman Grove, received the Heritage Award for keeping the Simonson homestead in the same family for 150 years. Family members attended the ceremony at the opening of the final night of the Madison County Rodeo earlier this month.

Siblings Greg and Adele Anderson (fifth generation) and Adele's daughter, Hannah (sixth generation), accepted the award.

The Simonson farm was homesteaded in 1873 by Christian Simonson, who immigrated to the United States from Norway.

This isn’t the first Farm Family award the family has received from Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben. In 1973, the Simonson homestead received the Pioneer Farm award, honoring 100 years of land being owned by the same family.

The 100-year award reads, “Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award presented with grateful appreciation by Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben, Omaha, Nebraska, to Simonson Homestead, whose family have owned the same farm for 100 years, thus contributing a century of loyal service to the development of Nebraska Agriculture.”

The other family to receive a Farm Family award was represented by Mike and Gina Uecker of Norfolk.

